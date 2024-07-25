Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Sanofi: Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2024

Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2024

Paris, July 25, 2024. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2024 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorite´ des marche´s financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on the company's corporate website: www.sanofi.com (https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications) and downloaded from the "Investors" page, under the heading "Regulated Information in France".

About Sanofi
We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across the world, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com (mailto:sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com)
Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com (mailto:leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com)
Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com (mailto:victor.rouault@sanofi.com)

Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com (mailto:thomas.larsen@sanofi.com)
Alizé Kaisserian?|?+ 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com (mailto:alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com)
Arnaud Delépine?|?+ 33 6 73 69 36 93 | arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com (mailto:arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com)
Felix Lauscher?|?+ 1?908?612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com (mailto:felix.lauscher@sanofi.com)
Keita Browne?|?+ 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com (mailto:keita.browne@sanofi.com)
Nathalie Pham?|?+ 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com (mailto:nathalie.pham@sanofi.com)
Tarik Elgoutni | + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com (mailto:Tarik.Elgoutni@sanofi.com)
Thibaud Châtelet | + 33 6 80 80 89 90 |?thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com (mailto:thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com)

Attachment

  • Press_Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/03548a4e-a795-4475-baa8-7f2d3dc13a57)

