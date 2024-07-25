BlackDice Cyber Ltd: BlackDice Announce Strong H1 Commercial Progress

BlackDice Cyber achieves significant growth in H1 2024, expanding global reach and strategic partnerships

BlackDice Holdings Corp. ("BlackDice," or the "Company"), an emerging player in AI-powered cybersecurity for the Telecom industry, is proud to announce significant commercial progress and strategic partnerships achieved in the first half of 2024. These developments highlight BlackDice's robust market position and strong growth trajectory.

Several key telecoms operator customers across Europe have successfully deployed live customers with BlackDice's cutting-edge solutions. Additional major telecom and technology customers are set for deployment in quarter three and four of 2024.

In terms of strategic partnerships, BlackDice has secured a $39 million annual opportunity to integrate its software into approximately 10 million CPE devices per year, with leading hardware manufacturers giving access to their Tier 1 operators globally. Furthermore, a major partnership covering 34 operators (225 million subscribers) across South America has been established, and immediate collaborations with top telecom operators in the Middle East have been initiated. Engaging with a prominent telecoms consulting firm, BlackDice is introducing its solutions to their tier 1 operators globally, with major contracts expected in early 2025. Additionally, a heads of terms agreement for a £3 million ($3.9 million) three-year project has been signed, using BlackDice's advanced AI and data intelligence technology. Discussions are also ongoing for multiple long-term projects within the military and defense sector, valued in the millions.

"Our recent achievements and strategic partnerships underscore the increasing demand for our innovative cybersecurity solutions," said CEO Paul Hague. "Our router/CPE-based approach significantly enhances operator Quality of Experience (QoE) and builds confidence by providing a future-proof, flexible, and scalable alternative to traditional DNS-based options. This allows us to deliver more granular data intelligence, ensuring robust network defenses and a superior user experience."

Leveraging advanced AI algorithms and Machine Learning (ML), BlackDice empowers telecom customers with real-time detection and neutralization of potential threats. By using flexible and scalable solutions, the Company addresses the limitations of traditional cybersecurity measures, providing a robust defense mechanism that evolves with the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats. This creates confidence and peace of mind for both telecoms providers and their subscribers.

To bolster brand awareness and generate more qualified leads into its sales pipeline, BlackDice is boosting demand for its offering through targeted marketing campaigns and a strategic presence at key industry events. This includes exhibiting and speaking at "Network X" in October, a premier event to showcase its advanced cybersecurity technology to top telecom decision-makers. This aligns with its strategy to enhance market penetration in its core telecom market.

With a current open pipeline of over $23.5 million, the firm is seeing exciting new opportunities and use cases for its technology emerging across telecom, finance, military/defense, and healthcare sectors.

Hague concludes, "The extensive discussions and agreements we've secured in the first half and moving into the second half of 2024, highlight our commitment to addressing the evolving cybersecurity needs of our global customer base. As we continue to expand our footprint, BlackDice is well-positioned for sustained growth and success."

About BlackDice Holdings Corp.

BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organizations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security. BlackDice works with Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from small and medium-sized businesses to residential customers. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice's unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs. Based in Leeds, United Kingdom with European headquarters in Malaga, Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks. More information at: www.blackdice.ai

