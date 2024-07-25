Tiburon, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Internationally renowned media and technology leader Gregory H. Garrison is pleased to announce the release of his two transformative books: LEAD! Book 1: Finding Your Leadership Identity and LEAD! Book 2: Developing Your Leadership Style.

LEAD! Book 1: Finding Your Leadership Identity

LEAD! Book 1 is the foundational guide and framework for self-discovery to find the leader only you can be. LEAD! provides an anthology of the greatest leadership and management thinking of the past 50 years and synthesizes them into 20 Pillars of Leadership Character to develop a distinctive, authentic leadership approach.

Key Features of LEAD! Book 1:

Unique Leadership Identity: Discover and embrace your personal leadership style.

Discover and embrace your personal leadership style. Foundational Principles: Learn the core pillars of effective leadership.

Learn the core pillars of effective leadership. Actionable Framework: Apply principles to cultivate your authentic leadership approach.

LEAD! Book 2: Developing Your Leadership Style

LEAD! Book 2 equips you with a comprehensive toolkit of strategies, techniques, and tools essential for putting your unique leadership style into action. Master proven approaches to building high-performing teams, fostering innovation, managing remote teams, and overcoming common leadership roadblocks. LEAD! prepares you to lead with competence and confidence.

Key Features of LEAD! Book 2:

Actionable Insights: Apply the 20 Pillars of Leadership Character in the real world.

Apply the 20 Pillars of Leadership Character in the real world. Practical Tools: Access strategies and techniques that enhance leadership effectiveness.

Access strategies and techniques that enhance leadership effectiveness. Proven Methods: Implement learnings from decades of research and application.

About the Author:

Gregory H. Garrison is a visionary leader in new media, business, and technology with over 35 years of experience as a CTO/CIO and Innovation Lab Director. His impressive career includes:

Leading digital transformation and IT strategy for top organizations, including Accenture Consulting and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Serving as CTO/CIO and Director of 3 Innovation Labs, driving technological advancements and change management.

Holding key roles at TUI Group, AOL Europe, Vodafone, Reuters, and American Express.

Garrison's wealth of global expertise and dynamic insights have empowered leaders worldwide.

Become the Leader You Were Meant to Be:

Why You Need These Books: For general managers, functional managers, mid-level managers, and anyone passionate about refining their leadership skills, LEAD! is an indispensable guide. These books offer tangible, real-world applications that can be immediately integrated into your leadership practice.

For more details, visit Gregory H. Garrison's Official Website https://gregonleadership.com/

Social Media: Stay connected and get the latest updates by following: linkedin.com/in/gregory-hudson-garrison-27204711

