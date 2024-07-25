Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, is proud to announce that its impactful partnership with Queen's University Belfast (QUB) Rowing has helped enable club member Nathan Timoney, to represent Ireland at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nathan Timoney, 24, hailing from Enniskillen, has made a remarkable journey from playing for the Senior Fermanagh Hurling team to becoming an elite rower. After transitioning to rowing, Nathan initially competed in a Four, securing a bronze medal at the World U23 Championships in 2022. He also raced in a Four at the 2023 European Championships before forming a pair with Ross Corrigan, a Queen's graduate, for the second World Cup, where they reached the final. Their partnership culminated in winning a bronze at the 2023 World Championships, marking Ireland's first-ever heavyweight sweep medal.

Joining Nathan in representing Ireland at the Olympics are several distinguished alumni of QUB Rowing: Ross Corrigan, Philip Doyle and Rebecca Edwards all of whom have progressed through the Rowing Academy and the Elite Athlete Programme at Queen's.

Nathan's Olympic qualification underscores the strength and dedication of QUB Rowing, bolstered by Options' sponsorship. Over the past year, Options' support has enabled the team to attend international training camps and achieve significant successes on the global stage.

Options Technology already shares close ties to Queen's Rowing, with world-class rowers Olivia Blundell, Ryan Ballantyneand former Men's Captain Dominic Murtagh all part of the team at Options.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "With record-breaking successes and unprecedented Olympic level representation, we are immensely proud to continue our support of Queen's University Belfast Rowing as they embark on Paris 2024. Our sponsorship plays a crucial role in cultivating and advancing the champions of tomorrow. By providing the necessary resources and support, Options is helping to build a strong foundation for these exceptional athletes to achieve their highest potential on the global stage. On behalf of the entire Options team, we extend our heartfelt best wishes for their success at the Paris 2024 Olympics and eagerly anticipate what promises to be an unforgettable homecoming."

John Armstrong, Queen's Rowing Coach and Irish U23 Lead Coach added, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Options into the upcoming 2024 season and beyond. Their sponsorship will support the continued growth of the club, aiding in the supply of new equipment and enabling us to travel further than ever before, from training camps to prestigious worldwide events."

Karl Oakes, Head of Sport and Physical Wellbeing at Queen's, stated, "Queen's Sport seeks to maximize the academic and sporting potential of our students. Options' sponsorship allows us to continue investing in our students and in Queen's Rowing, providing the best possible development opportunities for them."

Options Technology's partnership with Queen's Rowing reflects its commitment to social responsibility and community support. The company has also sponsored the St. Patrick's Day SPAR Craic 10K and donated £57,061 to PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland.

Today's announcement is part of a series of exciting developments for Options, including the appointment of Laura McCann as CFO and recognitions such as Employer for the Future by The Irish News and IT Team of the Year by The Belfast Telegraph.

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

