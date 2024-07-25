Recording Artist PENG Debuts Brand New Track 'Pretty Please' With Official Music Video

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Today, viral sensation PENG, best recognized for her strides as a former Olympian and elite gymnast, releases her fiery debut single "PRETTY PLEASE." The news also comes with an official music video directed by Vanessa Zamarripa. Watch HERE. The track sets the tone for a myriad of singles to be released later this summer. Inspired by her personal story of triumph over adversity, the new alternative pop anthem is an empowering song that demonstrates the essence of resilience.

"As a creative, a part of my art is not only the music but the feelings that go with it. I wanted to showcase that this song was made to inspire anyone to stand up for themselves," PENG explains. "I wrote Pretty Please last year with my amazing songwriter ZEV at a time in my life where I had just graduated from university and was trying to find my career post-gymnastics," She continues. "Music and songwriting have always been a way for me to creatively share and express my thoughts since I was young. I hope this song is found to be empowering and inspires those to [gain] courage to speak up. I believe that everyone is their own little superhero."

Alongside the single PENG's visuals, the music video showcases her vision of strength and elegance. Inspired by an underground fight club, the music video features talented stunt women from PENG's gymnastics world. With fervent energy and poignant vocals, PENG is set to emerge as one of pop's most disruptive and dynamic entertainers of her generation. Up next, she will also be releasing follow-up music to her debut single and will be hosting and performing in the GOLD OVER AMERICA tour starring Simone Biles this Fall. More exciting news to come from PENG very soon.

ABOUT PENG:

PENG is a Los Angeles-based musician and former Olympian renowned for inspiring others through her viral content and athletic achievements. Her journey from elite gymnast to alternative pop music sensation exemplifies resilience and versatility, showcasing her ability to overcome challenges and transform adversity into triumph. Starting her artistic career at London, Ontario's prestigious Original Kids Theatre, PENG captivated audiences with her powerful vocals and performances at major sports events, quickly amassing a massive social media following. Her transition to acting saw her star in hit series like "WARPED!" and "My Perfect Landing," and she emerged victorious in the "Ultimate Crown: Fire & Ice Edition" on Twitch.

PENG's commitment to inspiring the next generation of athletes and her active support for gymnastics reflect her dedication to making a positive impact. Her debut single, "Pretty Please," embodies her passion for empowering others, sharing her raw emotions and powerful stories with her fans. With her dynamic presence and relentless passion, PENG is set to take the entertainment world by storm.

