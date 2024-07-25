Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - Bracewell LLP is pleased to announce that it has opened an office in Paris La Défense with the arrival of an 11-lawyer energy and infrastructure team from Norton Rose Fulbright. The new office will focus on project development, M&A and finance transactions in the energy and infrastructure sectors, with an emphasis on renewable and conventional power, energy transition, oil and gas, and infrastructure in France and Francophone Africa.

Anne Lapierre, Arnaud Bélisaire and Simon Cudennec joined Bracewell as partners in Paris. Also joining are eight associates and counsel, including Véronique Bruel, Marie Zelazko, Adnen Ben Naser, Sandra Hahn Duraffourg, Pierrick Ferrero, Diane Dusserre, Noémie Portut-Castel and Carl Kalaani.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues to the firm and to open an office in Paris," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "The addition of this energy and infrastructure team, one of the largest and most highly regarded in Paris, builds on the strengths of our preeminent global energy platform and broadens our capabilities in France, Africa and the broader EMEA region."

Ms. Lapierre previously served as head of Norton Rose Fulbright's global energy practice. She focuses her practice on project development, M&A, construction and financing of assets related to conventional and renewable power, oil and gas, and infrastructure across France, Europe and French-speaking Africa. Ms. Lapierre has specialized in first-of-their-kind, ground-breaking energy projects and served as a leading voice in renewable energy procurement throughout her career. She sat for 12 years on the board of French wind association France Renouvelables - former France Energie Eolienne (FEE) - and as a sustainable development expert on Bertrand Piccard's Solar Impulse Foundation's Strategic Committee.

Mr. Bélisaire previously served as co-head of Norton Rose Fulbright's energy practice in Paris. His experience includes advising project developers, utilities, investment funds and financial institutions on project development, acquisition and financing transactions in the energy and infrastructure sectors. Mr. Bélisaire focuses largely on wind power, solar photovoltaic and biomass projects, as well as changing regulations and the emergence of new subsectors such as e-mobility, hydrogen and corporate PPAs. He is also advising clients on the construction of large infrastructure projects, including interconnectors in Europe and electricity networks in French-speaking Africa. He is involved in the works of France Renouvelables and the Syndicat des Energies Renouvelables (SER).

Mr. Cudennec also specializes in projects within the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors in France and French-speaking Africa. He advises project developers, oil and gas companies, upstream service providers and sponsors developing infrastructure and power projects, including hydropower, fuel, LNG, solar and wind. He has a profound understanding of the challenges inherent in African project development and has recently been involved in numerous pivotal transactions and financings across the African continent.

"The French team is a pure energy and infrastructure team, which mirrors who we are and what has been successful in London," said Jason Fox, managing partner of Bracewell's London office. "Where the London office has a strong focus on the oil and gas sector, the French team is more focused on renewables. That, combined with the addition of French law and OHADA capabilities, complements our platform and strengthens our renewables offering, notably in Francophone Africa."

"Bracewell's focus on sector excellence has made it one of the leading energy law firms in the world," said Ms. Lapierre. "Arnaud, Simon and I are thrilled to join an outstanding and dedicated global team that has broad capabilities and a sterling reputation across the entire energy spectrum."





(Left to right) Arnaud Bélisaire, Anne Lapierre and Simon Cudennec

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9451/217592_2c1dde8c641d7952_001full.jpg

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes. The Bracewell AARPI is an Association d'Avocats à Responsabilité Individuelle (AARPI) formed under French Law and registered with the Bar of the Hauts-de-Seine.

