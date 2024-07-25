GAC AION Debuts Global New Version AION V, Targeting International Markets

GUANGZHOU, China, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AION, the new energy vehicle arm of GAC, launched its first global strategic model on July 23. The Global New Version AION V, which rolled off production lines in Thailand, aims to establish itself as a new global classic that satisfies the diverse needs of families worldwide.

With eyes set on overseas markets, the Global New Version AION V is designed to align with consumer tastes, quality standards, as well as road conditions and regulations across different countries. Unlike traditional SUVs, the AION V features a tough-looking, powerful aesthetic that pairs with a refined interior style, offering luxury that honors and surpasses classic designs.

Leveraging AION's exclusive AEP 3.0 designed specifically for electric vehicles, the Global New Version AION V offers an expansive cabin area of 4.42m2. A wheelbase of 2.775m and an interior height of nearly 1.3m provide ample space for children and large pets to roam freely. In the back, an innovative three-tier trunk storage system offers flexible and organized space for various items.

The Global New Version AION V integrates top-tier electric drive, control, and battery technologies, achieving an impressive 750 km range and an energy consumption rate of just 12.8 kWh/100 km. The model introduces AION's pioneering 400V+3C fast-charging technology for widespread accessibility and speed - the 400V platform is compatible with 99% of charging infrastructures worldwide, and provides up to 370 km of range with a 15-minute charge.

In the cockpit, GAC's ADiGO PILOT intelligent driving system is supported by a Gen4 self-evolving AI algorithm and high-performance NVIDIA Orin-X chip. Based on advanced AI large models and "multi-sensor fusion" technologies, the Global New Version AION V is equipped with NDA functions that operate independently of high-precision maps that can navigate urban environments in any country.

Prior to its launch, the AION V underwent an all-round public testing program across 28 cities worldwide. Approximately 10,000 industry experts, media representatives, key opinion leaders, and users reviewed the model, offering high praise for its performance and capabilities.

Releasing the Global New Version AION V simultaneously around the world reflects GAC's capability to integrate research, production, and sales operations on an international scale. With its cross-cultural appeal and industry-exclusive technologies, the Global New Version AION V is on its way to becoming a leading choice in the mid-sized SUV segment, reshaping the global market landscape for automobiles.

