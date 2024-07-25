The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.07.2024 18:30 Uhr
PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Monthly Factsheet

The Company announces that its Factsheet for the month ended 30 June 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

Fact-sheet_The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc-The-Diverse-Income-Trust-plc_30-06-2024.pdf (hugeuenots.co.uk)

Link Alternative Fund Administrators Limited

Company Secretary

25 July 2024

The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website, other than the content of the Factsheet referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


