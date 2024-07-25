Busbud Shares Affordable Travel Options from Paris During the Summer Games

Global Ground Booking Platform Highlights Cost-Effective Bus and Train Routes for Olympic Tourists Exploring Europe

MONTREAL, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world turns its attention to Paris for the summer games, Busbud, a global ground transportation booking platform, reveals its findings on affordable travel options for travelers. With the games drawing millions to the French capital, travelers have a unique opportunity to transform their visit into a broader European experience. Busbud's research highlights diverse routes that allow travelers to explore French cities and nearby European destinations on a budget.

While Paris will be the epicenter of the summer's events, several other French cities are also hosting competitions, making it an ideal time for visitors to explore beyond the capital. For those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Paris, day trips to nearby destinations provide a perfect retreat. Busbud offers insights into the most cost-effective bus and train routes, ensuring that travel remains easy and affordable.

Affordable Travel by Bus and Train

Traveling within France and to neighboring countries is both easy and affordable, thanks to extensive bus and train networks. Here's a look at some popular routes and their costs:

Paris (Bercy Seine station) to Reims:

Bus: €6, 1hr 40mins (travel with Blablacar Bus or Flixbus)

Train: €30, 46 mins

Paris (La Défense, Pont de Sèvres & Rue Thierry le Luron) to Rouen:

Bus: €7, 1hr 25mins (travel with Blablacar Bus or Flixbus)

Train: €10, 1hr 19mins

Paris (Bercy Seine & Pont de Sèvres) to Strasbourg:

Bus: €20, 5hrs 40mins (travel with Blablacar Bus or Flixbus)

Train: €48, 1hr 46mins

Paris (Bercy Seine, La Défense & Pont de Sèvres) to Etretat:

Bus: €20, 3hrs (travel with Flixbus)

(No direct train service)

Paris (Bercy Seine) to Bruges, Belgium:

Bus: €19, 3hrs 35mins (travel with Flixbus)

Beyond Paris: Discovering the Best of France and Europe

Visitors can explore the historic vineyards of Reims, the charming streets of Rouen, or the scenic landscapes of Etretat. For those with a bit more time, venturing further to Strasbourg or even across borders to Bruges, London, Amsterdam, or Geneva offers enriching experiences. Each destination is just a bus or train ride away, making it feasible to explore multiple cities during the Olympic season. For the full list of destinations, visit https://www.busbud.com/blog/heading-to-paris-for-the-games-heres-where-else-you-can-go/

A Smart Travel Choice

Traveling by bus or train not only keeps costs down but is also an eco-friendly alternative to flying or driving. This summer, as millions flock to Paris for the Olympics, taking advantage of these transportation options can make a European tour both affordable and practical.

