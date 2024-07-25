DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jul-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 July 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 25 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 425,000 Highest price paid per share: 106.00p Lowest price paid per share: 101.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.0858p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,982,453 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,982,453) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 104.0858p 425,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 25000 103.00 08:54:25 00070754905TRLO0 XLON 27671 103.00 08:54:28 00070754906TRLO0 XLON 1819 102.50 08:54:30 00070754914TRLO0 XLON 5138 102.50 08:54:30 00070754915TRLO0 XLON 4118 102.50 09:05:30 00070755158TRLO0 XLON 2469 102.50 09:05:30 00070755159TRLO0 XLON 5809 102.00 09:29:53 00070756042TRLO0 XLON 4102 101.50 09:32:48 00070756107TRLO0 XLON 353 101.50 09:47:29 00070756476TRLO0 XLON 72 101.50 09:47:29 00070756477TRLO0 XLON 6926 102.50 10:22:44 00070757589TRLO0 XLON 7535 102.00 10:29:18 00070757767TRLO0 XLON 223 101.50 10:29:19 00070757768TRLO0 XLON 7090 101.50 10:29:19 00070757769TRLO0 XLON 72 102.00 10:37:16 00070757955TRLO0 XLON 72 102.00 11:03:32 00070758499TRLO0 XLON 72 102.50 12:15:59 00070759903TRLO0 XLON 13705 102.50 12:16:15 00070759908TRLO0 XLON 6256 102.50 12:16:15 00070759909TRLO0 XLON 6544 102.50 12:16:15 00070759910TRLO0 XLON 23276 102.50 12:16:15 00070759911TRLO0 XLON 544 102.50 12:16:15 00070759912TRLO0 XLON 72 102.00 12:51:30 00070760596TRLO0 XLON 810 102.00 12:52:33 00070760603TRLO0 XLON 417 102.00 12:54:13 00070760613TRLO0 XLON 459 102.00 12:54:53 00070760617TRLO0 XLON 1547 102.00 12:54:53 00070760618TRLO0 XLON 183 102.00 12:54:53 00070760619TRLO0 XLON 72 102.00 12:54:53 00070760620TRLO0 XLON 2000 102.00 12:54:53 00070760621TRLO0 XLON 72 102.00 12:58:47 00070760662TRLO0 XLON 316 102.00 12:59:55 00070760693TRLO0 XLON 307 102.00 12:59:55 00070760694TRLO0 XLON 6378 102.00 12:59:55 00070760695TRLO0 XLON 72 102.00 13:33:55 00070761084TRLO0 XLON 321 103.00 13:48:24 00070761560TRLO0 XLON 72 103.00 13:48:24 00070761561TRLO0 XLON 14369 104.00 13:57:03 00070761728TRLO0 XLON 9783 104.00 13:57:08 00070761735TRLO0 XLON 6562 104.00 14:04:26 00070761790TRLO0 XLON 904 103.50 14:04:26 00070761791TRLO0 XLON 72 104.00 14:31:40 00070762711TRLO0 XLON 6966 104.00 14:33:56 00070762791TRLO0 XLON 730 104.00 14:33:56 00070762792TRLO0 XLON 72 104.00 14:39:58 00070762952TRLO0 XLON 8983 104.00 14:41:55 00070763003TRLO0 XLON 5841 104.00 14:41:55 00070763004TRLO0 XLON 5233 104.00 14:41:55 00070763005TRLO0 XLON 23206 104.00 14:41:55 00070763006TRLO0 XLON 730 104.50 14:57:16 00070763691TRLO0 XLON 22658 105.50 14:58:49 00070763752TRLO0 XLON 528 105.50 14:58:54 00070763755TRLO0 XLON 22777 105.50 14:58:54 00070763756TRLO0 XLON 1317 105.50 14:58:54 00070763757TRLO0 XLON 518 105.50 14:58:54 00070763758TRLO0 XLON 921 105.50 14:58:54 00070763759TRLO0 XLON 140 105.50 14:58:54 00070763760TRLO0 XLON 1440 105.50 15:11:06 00070764196TRLO0 XLON 935 105.50 15:11:06 00070764197TRLO0 XLON 552 105.50 15:11:06 00070764198TRLO0 XLON 1060 105.50 15:11:06 00070764199TRLO0 XLON 3845 105.50 15:11:06 00070764200TRLO0 XLON 3974 105.50 15:24:29 00070764783TRLO0 XLON 725 105.50 15:24:29 00070764784TRLO0 XLON 1235 105.50 15:24:29 00070764785TRLO0 XLON 383 105.50 15:36:30 00070765273TRLO0 XLON 500 105.50 15:36:30 00070765274TRLO0 XLON 2211 106.00 15:46:30 00070765643TRLO0 XLON 28926 106.00 15:46:30 00070765644TRLO0 XLON

