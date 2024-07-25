Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Berlin
25.07.24
09:54 Uhr
1,210 Euro
-0,040
-3,20 %
25.07.2024 18:55 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Jul-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
25 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               25 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      425,000 
Highest price paid per share:         106.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          101.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 104.0858p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,982,453 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,982,453) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      104.0858p                    425,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
25000               103.00      08:54:25          00070754905TRLO0      XLON 
27671               103.00      08:54:28          00070754906TRLO0      XLON 
1819               102.50      08:54:30          00070754914TRLO0      XLON 
5138               102.50      08:54:30          00070754915TRLO0      XLON 
4118               102.50      09:05:30          00070755158TRLO0      XLON 
2469               102.50      09:05:30          00070755159TRLO0      XLON 
5809               102.00      09:29:53          00070756042TRLO0      XLON 
4102               101.50      09:32:48          00070756107TRLO0      XLON 
353                101.50      09:47:29          00070756476TRLO0      XLON 
72                101.50      09:47:29          00070756477TRLO0      XLON 
6926               102.50      10:22:44          00070757589TRLO0      XLON 
7535               102.00      10:29:18          00070757767TRLO0      XLON 
223                101.50      10:29:19          00070757768TRLO0      XLON 
7090               101.50      10:29:19          00070757769TRLO0      XLON 
72                102.00      10:37:16          00070757955TRLO0      XLON 
72                102.00      11:03:32          00070758499TRLO0      XLON 
72                102.50      12:15:59          00070759903TRLO0      XLON 
13705               102.50      12:16:15          00070759908TRLO0      XLON 
6256               102.50      12:16:15          00070759909TRLO0      XLON 
6544               102.50      12:16:15          00070759910TRLO0      XLON 
23276               102.50      12:16:15          00070759911TRLO0      XLON 
544                102.50      12:16:15          00070759912TRLO0      XLON 
72                102.00      12:51:30          00070760596TRLO0      XLON 
810                102.00      12:52:33          00070760603TRLO0      XLON 
417                102.00      12:54:13          00070760613TRLO0      XLON 
459                102.00      12:54:53          00070760617TRLO0      XLON 
1547               102.00      12:54:53          00070760618TRLO0      XLON 
183                102.00      12:54:53          00070760619TRLO0      XLON 
72                102.00      12:54:53          00070760620TRLO0      XLON 
2000               102.00      12:54:53          00070760621TRLO0      XLON 
72                102.00      12:58:47          00070760662TRLO0      XLON 
316                102.00      12:59:55          00070760693TRLO0      XLON 
307                102.00      12:59:55          00070760694TRLO0      XLON 
6378               102.00      12:59:55          00070760695TRLO0      XLON 
72                102.00      13:33:55          00070761084TRLO0      XLON 
321                103.00      13:48:24          00070761560TRLO0      XLON 
72                103.00      13:48:24          00070761561TRLO0      XLON 
14369               104.00      13:57:03          00070761728TRLO0      XLON 
9783               104.00      13:57:08          00070761735TRLO0      XLON 
6562               104.00      14:04:26          00070761790TRLO0      XLON 
904                103.50      14:04:26          00070761791TRLO0      XLON 
72                104.00      14:31:40          00070762711TRLO0      XLON 
6966               104.00      14:33:56          00070762791TRLO0      XLON 
730                104.00      14:33:56          00070762792TRLO0      XLON 
72                104.00      14:39:58          00070762952TRLO0      XLON 
8983               104.00      14:41:55          00070763003TRLO0      XLON 
5841               104.00      14:41:55          00070763004TRLO0      XLON 
5233               104.00      14:41:55          00070763005TRLO0      XLON 
23206               104.00      14:41:55          00070763006TRLO0      XLON 
730                104.50      14:57:16          00070763691TRLO0      XLON 
22658               105.50      14:58:49          00070763752TRLO0      XLON 
528                105.50      14:58:54          00070763755TRLO0      XLON 
22777               105.50      14:58:54          00070763756TRLO0      XLON 
1317               105.50      14:58:54          00070763757TRLO0      XLON 
518                105.50      14:58:54          00070763758TRLO0      XLON 
921                105.50      14:58:54          00070763759TRLO0      XLON 
140                105.50      14:58:54          00070763760TRLO0      XLON 
1440               105.50      15:11:06          00070764196TRLO0      XLON 
935                105.50      15:11:06          00070764197TRLO0      XLON 
552                105.50      15:11:06          00070764198TRLO0      XLON 
1060               105.50      15:11:06          00070764199TRLO0      XLON 
3845               105.50      15:11:06          00070764200TRLO0      XLON 
3974               105.50      15:24:29          00070764783TRLO0      XLON 
725                105.50      15:24:29          00070764784TRLO0      XLON 
1235               105.50      15:24:29          00070764785TRLO0      XLON 
383                105.50      15:36:30          00070765273TRLO0      XLON 
500                105.50      15:36:30          00070765274TRLO0      XLON 
2211               106.00      15:46:30          00070765643TRLO0      XLON 
28926               106.00      15:46:30          00070765644TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

2618               106.00      15:46:30          00070765645TRLO0      XLON 
1                 106.00      15:46:30          00070765646TRLO0      XLON 
295                106.00      15:46:46          00070765653TRLO0      XLON 
6758               106.00      15:50:02          00070765802TRLO0      XLON 
3904               106.00      15:50:02          00070765803TRLO0      XLON 
527                106.00      15:50:02          00070765804TRLO0      XLON 
6723               106.00      15:50:02          00070765805TRLO0      XLON 
3904               106.00      15:50:02          00070765806TRLO0      XLON 
4521               106.00      15:50:02          00070765807TRLO0      XLON 
3904               106.00      15:50:02          00070765808TRLO0      XLON 
2267               106.00      15:50:02          00070765809TRLO0      XLON 
720                105.00      16:04:20          00070766481TRLO0      XLON 
16                105.00      16:05:11          00070766523TRLO0      XLON 
7134               105.00      16:08:18          00070766744TRLO0      XLON 
3904               105.00      16:08:18          00070766745TRLO0      XLON 
888                105.00      16:08:18          00070766746TRLO0      XLON 
4774               105.00      16:08:18          00070766747TRLO0      XLON 
3904               105.00      16:08:26          00070766752TRLO0      XLON 
1033               105.00      16:08:26          00070766753TRLO0      XLON 
2208               105.00      16:08:26          00070766754TRLO0      XLON 
3904               105.00      16:11:26          00070766873TRLO0      XLON 
2375               105.00      16:11:26          00070766874TRLO0      XLON 
3904               105.00      16:13:26          00070766942TRLO0      XLON 
2654               105.00      16:13:26          00070766943TRLO0      XLON 
3904               105.00      16:16:26          00070767129TRLO0      XLON 
534                105.00      16:16:26          00070767130TRLO0      XLON 
1539               105.00      16:16:26          00070767131TRLO0      XLON 
3904               105.00      16:21:26          00070767472TRLO0      XLON 
243                105.00      16:21:26          00070767473TRLO0      XLON 
1099               105.00      16:21:26          00070767474TRLO0      XLON 
877                105.00      16:21:26          00070767475TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  336595 
EQS News ID:  1954563 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954563&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.