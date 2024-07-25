Angel Yeast showcases innovative yeast protein solutions at Growth Asia 2024

SHANGHAI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298), a global leader in yeast manufacturing, recently introduced its yeast protein and innovative application solutions at the Growth Asia 2024 summit, which was co-hosted by leading industry media NutraIngredients and FoodNavigator from July 16 to 18 in Singapore.

About 60 leading nutrition health companies and more than 300 guests from around the world participated in this year's summit, which brings together the biggest players in the global food, beverage, and nutrition sectors to explore the latest business opportunities across the Asia Pacific region. The three-day event covered various topics from infant and child nutrition, women's health, healthy lifestyle, protein trends, intestinal health, healthy aging, and more.

"Angel Yeast is honored to join Growth Asia 2024, where we introduced our yeast protein product and innovative application solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. We shared insights on the advantages of yeast protein compared to other proteins and showcased successful global case studies. This summit helped raise awareness of our yeast protein and the AngeoPro brand," said Chen Zhixian, deputy general manager of Angel Yeast Nutrition and Health Technology Center.

Chen gave the keynote "The Science Behind AngeoPro" which centered on the background of Angel Yeast's R&D of yeast protein, the nutritional advantages, the latest research findings, application examples, and typical products. Around 20 companies showed interest in pursuing the innovative protein solution further at the summit.

Globally, consumers are growing more aware of food nutrition and achieving better health management, especially paying more attention to vitamins, minerals, proteins, and probiotics which are fundamental, as well as low-calorie, low-sugar, and high-protein solutions to improve intestinal, sleep, psychology health as well as sports nutrition.

The protein sources for most of the population in the Asia-Pacific region are mainly eggs, lean meat, and fish, as well as yogurt, protein ready-to-drink beverages, protein bars, and protein powders. Australia has the world's largest market for high-protein yogurt reaching 47 million USD in scale, South Korea has 63 percent of the protein bar market share amounting to 7.2 million USD, while Thailand's market for read-to-drink protein beverages and protein snacks totals 4 million USD.

Yeast proteins can meet the growing consumer demand for health foods with high nutritional values and excellent functionality, and Angel Yeast is committed to leading the development of a healthy and sustainable food industry.

