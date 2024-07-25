Immunovia AB: Immunovia presents data from discovery study at 2024 PancreasFest medical conference

LUND, Sweden, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia (Nasdaq Stockholm: IMMNOV), the pancreatic cancer diagnostics company, today presented detailed discovery study results for the company's next-generation early detection test for pancreatic cancer at the PancreasFest 2024 Annual Meeting (abstract P33).

PancreasFest is an annual conference of physicians and translational researchers with special interest in the pancreas who convene to find new ways to improve the care of patients with pancreatic disease, including pancreatic cancer. It is organized by the Collaborative Alliance for Pancreatic Education and Research. Abstracts submitted to this medical conference undergo a rigorous peer-review and selection process in which only a subset of studies are chosen for presentation at the meeting.

Results presented at PancreasFest reflect a detailed scientific presentation of the initial positive data the company shared in a 7 November 2023 press release.

The discovery study, the most comprehensive pancreatic cancer proteomics study done to date, identified 15 promising protein biomarkers that were shown to strongly correlate with the presence of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). These protein biomarkers demonstrated the ability to differentiate PDAC cases from non-PDAC controls. Over 3,000 proteins were evaluated in 329 blood samples from Stage 1 and II PDAC and non-PDAC matched control patients using Olink multiplex technology and conventional immunoassays.

"We are honored to have been chosen to present the discovery study results at this important conference. We look forward to discussing the detailed study data and receiving scientific and clinical insights from this key group of physicians and researchers who are experts in pancreatic cancer," said Norma Palma PhD, Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Immunovia.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

