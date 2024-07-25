DJ Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings 25-Jul-2024 / 18:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BK9RKT01 Issuer Name Travis Perkins PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Sprucegrove Same as above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 5.018169% N/A 5.018169% 10,664,077 or reached Position of previous N/A N/A N/A notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

% of indirect Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01) N/A 10,664,077 N/A 5.018169% Sub Total 8.A 10,664,077 5.018169%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1 N/A N/A

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2 N/A N/A

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Sprucegrove Sprucegrove Investment Investment 5.018169 0.000000 5.018169 Management Management Ltd. Ltd.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Sprucegrove

The number and % of voting rights held

5.018169

The date until which the voting rights will be held

We are a long-term investor

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

July 24 2024

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario Canada

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: TVR TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 336597 EQS News ID: 1954587 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954587&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 13:04 ET (17:04 GMT)