Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Goldrausch-Alarm: Omega enthüllte soeben eine bahnbrechende Goldentdeckung! 104m @ 1,69 g/t GOLD
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
25.07.24
14:45 Uhr
10,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,20019:44
Dow Jones News
25.07.2024 19:37 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings

DJ Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings 
25-Jul-2024 / 18:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
 GB00BK9RKT01 
Issuer Name 
 Travis Perkins PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name     City of registered office Country of registered office 
Sprucegrove  Same as above

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

23-Jul-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Jul-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  5.018169%       N/A               5.018169%  10,664,077 
or reached 
Position of previous       N/A          N/A               N/A 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

% of indirect 
Class/Type of shares ISIN  Number of direct voting  Number of indirect voting  % of direct voting   voting 
code(if possible)      rights (DTR5.1)      rights (DTR5.2.1)      rights (DTR5.1) 
                                                     rights 
                                                     (DTR5.2.1) 
 (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01)    N/A            10,664,077         N/A          5.018169% 
Sub Total 8.A        10,664,077                      5.018169%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1                  N/A                            N/A

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   N/A         N/A

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate    Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Sprucegrove  Sprucegrove 
Investment   Investment   5.018169          0.000000               5.018169 
Management   Management 
Ltd.      Ltd.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

Sprucegrove

The number and % of voting rights held 

5.018169

The date until which the voting rights will be held

We are a long-term investor

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

July 24 2024

13. Place Of Completion

Toronto, Ontario Canada

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  336597 
EQS News ID:  1954587 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954587&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2024 13:04 ET (17:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.