

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French concessions and construction company Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), reported Thursday that its first-half consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent grew to 1.995 billion euros, compared to 2.089 billion euros last year.



Earnings per share amounted to 3.46 euros, down from 3.65 euros last year.



Consolidated revenue in the first half rose 4.4% to 33.775 billion euros from 32.365 billion euros last year.



Xavier Huillard, VINCI's Chairman and CEO, made the following comments: 'VINCI continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2024, despite a high base for comparison. Remarkable increases were recorded in operating earnings and free cash flow despite the impact of the new tax on long-distance transport infrastructure operators in France, which almost exclusively targets motorway concession companies.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX