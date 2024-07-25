Johnsonville's 'Keep It Juicy' National Campaign is in the Spotlight of New LakePoint Sports Partnership

Sportsmanship and Positivity Prime Campus and Media Activation Plans

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the country, celebrates their partnership with Johnsonville Sausage, the No. 1 national sausage brand. This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of LakePoint Sports and Johnsonville while promoting sportsmanship and positivity as a key activation component of Johnsonville's national "Keep It Juicy" campaign.





Johnsonville's national campaign aims to combat the negativity prevalent on social media. Inspired by findings from "Johnsonville's National Temperature Check" survey conducted by The Harris Poll, which revealed that 89% of Americans wish social media was less negative, the campaign seeks to amplify stories of human kindness and inspiring acts. Running from National Positive Media Day on June 22 through World Kindness Day on November 13, the campaign encourages social media users to join the movement and spread positivity online.

LakePoint Sports is actively contributing to Johnsonville's movement by capturing and publishing user-generated content showcasing acts of sportsmanship and positive stories related to sport. These moments are aggregated under the KeepTheInternetJuicy hashtag across various social media platforms. Participants have acts recognized by "spotting, snapping, and sharing" their submissions from anywhere on the LakePoint Sports campus. This initiative allows both campus guests and fans of travel and youth sports to engage directly with the campaign, contributing to a more positive online environment. Submissions are made at johnsonville.lakepointsports.com.

In addition to the collaboration on the national "Keep It Juicy" campaign, Johnsonville scored naming rights for two sold-out Champions Weekends. The LakePoint Sports Champions Weekends represent six of the highest-profile weekends of the year, showcasing elite athletic talent and offering custom partnership activations and fan engagement initiatives that electrify the entire LakePoint Campus. For each of the Johnsonville Champions Weekend, Johnsonville received exclusive premium venue and staff branding, promotional activations, national social and digital activation, and in-game broadcast exposure combined with other media activations elements. Champions Weekends create an unparalleled energy, enhancing the guest experience and setting a new standard for sports entertainment and community involvement.

"We're thrilled to partner with LakePoint Sports for a second year," said Jamie Schmelzer, Senior Director of Marketing, Johnsonville Sauage. "The combination of their audience and commitment to encouraging and rewarding sportsmanship makes LakePoint Sports an ideal place to bring 'Keep it Juicy' to life. We love showcasing their positive content from the world of competitive youth sports online."

LakePoint Sports, with its sprawling 1,300-acre campus, continues to set the standard for travel and youth sports. The Johnsonville LakePoint Sports partnership, Johnsonville's campaign, and the Johnsonville Elite Weekends stand as a testament to a fully integrated partnership. "The magic which takes place on the field or court, combined with powerful brand messaging, engagement, and its amplification across digital platforms, creates memories that will last a lifetime," stated Michael Shea, LakePoint Sports, Partnerships and Marketing. "Johnsonville has embarked on doing something few brands are bold enough to do - change the national conversation through an authentic brand campaign placing positivity at the center of everyone's lives," added Shea.

As Johnsonville looks to "Keep It Juicy" on the LakePoint Sports campus and beyond, this brief video clip highlights how anyone can get involved. Maybe you know about (or witnessed) something special which happened with your local or travel team you'd love to have acknowledged? Simply go to and share the info and video. No video? No problem. Let us know what took place, and we'll reach out for more details as appropriate. If your submission is featured, you could win.

For more details on Johnsonville's "Keep It Juicy" campaign, follow Johnsonville on Instagram @Johnsonville or visit www.keeptheinternetjuicy.com.

About Johnsonville, LLC:

Wisconsin-based Johnsonville is the No. 1 national sausage brand, selling and serving more than 80 different varieties of sausage across 40+ countries and in more than 75 U.S. professional, semi-pro and college sports stadiums. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, Johnsonville remains a family-owned company of obsessed sausage-makers that employs and develops approximately 3,000 members globally.

