Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2024) - In a groundbreaking move, US-based Splitwaters, a leading provider of cutting-edge electrolyzers and BOP (Balance of Plant) equipment for green hydrogen production, and India-based Oriana Power, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, have signed an agreement to join forces in developing green hydrogen and e-Fuel (green ammonia, e-methanol, and green methanol) facilities in India.





Under this strategic alliance, Oriana Power will lead the business development and project execution in the Indian market and provide the electrolyzer and all other equipment required for green hydrogen projects, along with EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services to clients in India. The alkaline electrolyzer and other equipment will be based on Splitwaters' innovative technology and modular approach. This one-stop-shop solution aims to reduce the capital expenditure (CAPEX) of green hydrogen and e-Fuel projects by up to 30%, making these sustainable energy solutions more efficient and affordable.

Oriana Power will also support Splitwaters' green hydrogen and e-Fuel projects outside India by leveraging its capabilities and market reach to propel the industry forward. Initially, Splitwaters will supply electrolyzers and BOP equipment from the United States while these two companies are working on setting up an electrolyzer and Balance of Plant (BOP) modules factory in India.

Oriana Power is also planning to establish a working demonstration green hydrogen production unit in India, allowing developers, investors, and industry stakeholders to witness the equipment, workmanship, and the green hydrogen production process firsthand.

This collaboration between Splitwaters and Oriana Power holds great promise for the green hydrogen and e-fuels industry. The excitement surrounding this team-up is palpable and by combining their expertise and innovative technologies, these two companies are poised to drive the green hydrogen revolution in India, paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient, and more affordable energy future.

Anirudh Saraswat, Chief Business Officer of Oriana Power, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We believe in Splitwaters' technology and modular containerized one-stop-shop solution, and we are excited to work together to offer a significant reduction in CAPEX for Green Hydrogen and e-fuels facilities. This will help our clients reach their Final Investment Decision (FDI) quickly and produce green hydrogen at highly competitive prices. We are thrilled about utilizing Splitwaters' high-efficiency alkaline electrolyzer, which has a longer stack life and dynamic response to renewable energy fluctuations. This is a significant development for Oriana Power, and we are eager to take the Green Hydrogen sector in India to new heights."

Deepak Bawa, CEO of Splitwaters, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "With Oriana Power's local expertise, EPC capabilities, rich experience, and Splitwaters' innovative modular approach for green hydrogen and e-fuels facilities under one roof, this partnership signifies a groundbreaking advancement."

At the heart of Oriana Power's approach is a collaborative ethos, as Bawa emphasized. By leveraging a "minimum stick-built construction (less than 20%)," the company is able to control the timeline and budget efficiently, delivering "plug-and-play modules to the site" that mitigate uncertainty and risk for clients and investors. This streamlined process not only ensures project success but also instills confidence in the Splitwaters-Oriana team.

He concluded with a note of optimism, saying, "We are looking to take giant steps with Oriana Power in the near future and be a game-changer in the green hydrogen market in India."

About Oriana Power:

Oriana Power is a leading solar energy company in India, known for its premium, affordable, and customized renewable energy solutions. As one of the top providers of floating solar panels in the country, Oriana Power has successfully executed numerous solar energy projects in both India and Kenya. The organization offers specialized and affordable renewable energy solutions to large corporations, commercial hubs, and industries across India. With a focus on delivering high-quality, sustainable energy solutions within the specified timeframes, Oriana Power has established itself as a trusted partner in the Indian renewable energy landscape. To learn more about the company and its offerings, please visit www.orianapower.com.

About Splitwaters:

Splitwaters is a Houston, Texas-based electrolyzer manufacturer and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning firm specializing in low-cost Green Hydrogen and e-Fuels plants. Splitwaters is working to create a cleaner, greener, safer world by building small-cap to large-cap projects, improving the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; taking the world closer to net zero; tackling critical environmental challenges; and accelerating progress to make the world a cleaner, greener, safer place. To learn more, visit www.splitwaters.com.

