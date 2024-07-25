FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), the global leading healthcare apparel brand dedicated to improving the lives of healthcare professionals, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after U.S. markets close. FIGS management will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial and business results and outlook. Prior to the call, FIGS will publish a second quarter 2024 financial highlights presentation on its investor relations website at https://ir.wearfigs.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

FIGS Second Quarter 2024 Earnings and Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 470-1428 (US) or +1 404 975 4839 (International)

Conference ID: 061510

Replay: (866) 813-9403 (US) or +1 929 458 6194 (International)

Conference ID: 632451

The replay will be available from approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 15, 2024

Webcast: https://ir.wearfigs.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx

About FIGS

FIGS is a founder-led, direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand that seeks to celebrate, empower and serve current and future generations of healthcare professionals. We create technically advanced apparel and products that feature an unmatched combination of comfort, durability, function and style. We share stories about healthcare professionals' experiences in ways that inspire them. We build meaningful connections within the healthcare community that we created. Above all, we seek to make an impact for our community, including by advocating for them and always having their backs.

We serve healthcare professionals in numerous countries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific region and the Middle East. We also serve healthcare institutions through our TEAMS platform.

