

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has recently introduced an update to Bing web searches, integrating AI-generated responses to enhance search results. Currently, this feature is accessible to a limited number of users.



Bing's generative search utilizes a combination of large and small generative AI models to aggregate information from diverse online sources and generate concise summaries based on search queries.



According to Microsoft, this updated search experience leverages the capabilities of large and small language models to understand search queries, analyze vast amounts of information sources, and dynamically align content to produce AI-driven search results that cater to the user's intent more effectively.



In a blog post, Microsoft provides examples of how Bing generative search formulates responses to search queries. For instance, when users search for 'What is a spaghetti western?' Bing employs AI to present a comprehensive exploration of the film subgenre, encompassing its history, origins, notable examples, and more. This information is presented clearly and accessible, complete with links and sources for further exploration. It's important to note that traditional search results will continue to be prominently displayed as usual, while the sources from which the AI-generated text is derived will be indicated beneath the response. Additionally, traditional search results will be featured in a sidebar on the right for users who prefer not to engage with Bing's curated AI experience.



Microsoft has expressed its commitment to a gradual rollout of this feature, emphasizing the importance of gathering feedback, testing, and refining the experience before making it widely available. They have indicated their intention to share more updates on this innovative search enhancement in the coming months.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX