Donnerstag, 25.07.2024

WKN: A1J0GG | ISIN: US04013V1089 | Ticker-Symbol: 41I
Tradegate
25.07.24
11:59 Uhr
6,945 Euro
+0,110
+1,61 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2024 22:26 Uhr
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) announced today that it will report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on August 6, 2024 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast, which will be hosted on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website at http://www.arescre.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast. Domestic callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (800) 225-9448. International callers can access the conference call by dialing +1 (203) 518-9708. Please provide passcode ACREQ224. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected. For interested parties, an archived replay of the call will be available through September 6, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to domestic callers by dialing +1 (800) 756-8809 and to international callers by dialing +1 (402) 220-7214. An archived replay will also be available through September 6, 2024 on a webcast link located on the Home page of the Investor Resources section of our website.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit www.arescre.com. The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation
Carl Drake or John Stilmar
(888) 818-5298
iracre@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
