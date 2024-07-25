

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $312 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $534 million, or $3.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cincinnati Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $1.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $2.544 billion from $2.605 billion last year.



Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



