

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE):



Earnings: $7.8 million in Q2 vs. -$0.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.58 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, LendingTree, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.2 million or $0.54 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.46 per share Revenue: $210.1 million in Q2 vs. $182.5 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $230 - $260 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $830 - $870 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX