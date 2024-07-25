

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $332.8 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $290.3 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $550.4 million or $2.46 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $2.376 billion from $2.088 billion last year.



Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $332.8 Mln. vs. $290.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.48 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.376 Bln vs. $2.088 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX