ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Morris & Templeton Insurance

Strategic acquisition enhances service offerings and expands presence in the southeastern U.S.

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Morris & Templeton Insurance, one of Savannah's largest and most respected insurance agencies. This strategic acquisition strengthens ALKEME's presence in the Georgia market and aligns with ALKEME's mission to expand its southeastern footprint.





ALKEME Acquires Morris & Templeton Insurance

Founded in 1981, the Savannah-based agency has established itself as a cornerstone of the local insurance market, providing both personal and commercial insurance solutions. With a particular expertise in high-value home insurance, the agency has built a reputation for excellence and personalized service.

"We are excited to welcome such a reputable and entrepreneurial-minded agency into our family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their commitment to growth and customer service aligns perfectly with our values and strategic goals. This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in the Savannah area but also enhances our ability to offer comprehensive insurance solutions to our clients."

"We are proud of our legacy and the relationships we've built over the past four decades," said W. Rex Templeton, President of Morris & Templeton Insurance. "Joining forces with ALKEME will provide us with new opportunities to expand our services and continue delivering the high-quality insurance solutions our clients have come to expect."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal, one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States, and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste

Marketing

jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on newswire.com.