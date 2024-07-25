AVANT and PolyAI Announce Strategic Partnership in Delivering Advanced Voice AI Solutions to Enterprise Call Centers

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier Technology Services Distributor, today announced a strategic partnership with PolyAI , a pioneer in voice AI and lifelike automation solutions for the contact center. This partnership will allow AVANT to offer PolyAI's industry-leading voice assistants to its extensive network of channel partners and customers via its renowned decision-assisting platform, Pathfinder.

"PolyAI's voice assistants are truly world-class, with the potential to transform call center experiences - for both customer and business alike," said Shane McNamara, EVP of Engineering and Operations, AVANT. "We are excited to team with PolyAI to empower our Trusted Advisors to make informed and educated business decisions when selecting best-in-class AI-driven contact center solutions for their customers."

"This partnership is a significant step forward for PolyAI," said Michael Cibelli, VP of Channels at PolyAI. "We chose AVANT due to their dedication to providing today's Trusted Advisors with a robust portfolio of innovative solutions like our customer-led voice assistants. AVANT's commitment to PolyAI was evident from our first meeting and we are excited for the mutual success this will bring to Trusted Advisors and the customers they serve."

This strategic alliance between AVANT and PolyAI promises a synergistic value creation for all stakeholders. AVANT will feature PolyAI's solutions within its growing portfolio of global technology solutions, empowering its Trusted Advisors to navigate the ever-evolving technological landscape. PolyAI, in turn, will leverage AVANT's fast-growing network of Trusted Advisors to increase market share and supercharge its already impressive growth track, having closed a $50 million Series C raise round on a $500 million valuation this May.

About PolyAI

PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI serves enterprises where customer dialogue is an important part of doing business, including transformative visionaries in global banking, hospitality, home services, insurance, energy, retail, healthcare and telecomms, as well as NGOs and organizations in the public sector. The company has been featured in the Forbes AI 50 and recently won a Gold Stevie award for best Contact Center Solution. To hear the difference lifelike voice assistants can make for your business, visit www.poly.ai .

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net .

