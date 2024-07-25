Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Appoints Leone Patterson as Chief Business and Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced the appointment of Leone Patterson as Executive Vice President, and Chief Business and Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2024.



"After an extensive search, we are delighted to have Leone Patterson join us at this exciting time as we plan for our next stage of growth and development at Zymeworks," said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and CEO of Zymeworks. "She brings more than 20 years of public company biotech experience with a proven track record of guiding strategy, finance, operations, and governance through multiple phases of growth, planning and executing successful financial strategies. Ms. Patterson has the financial leadership qualities to support Zymeworks as we continue to make progress in achieving our '5 by 5' goal of having five novel antibody-drug conjugates or novel T cell engagers in clinical studies by 2026, and progress product candidates from our ADVANCE R&D programs into clinical studies by 2027 and beyond."

"I am very pleased to be joining Zymeworks as the Company plans for many important milestones in the months and years ahead. I look forward to working collaboratively with the experienced leadership team in maximizing the value of the rapidly expanding pipeline and addressing many critical areas of unmet medical needs for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers and other serious diseases," said Ms. Patterson.

Prior to joining Zymeworks, Ms. Patterson served as Chief Financial and Business Officer at Tenaya Therapeutics where she led corporate finance, investor relations, corporate communications, strategy and business development teams as well as other operational functions. She previously held leadership positions at Adverum Biotechnologies including Chief Financial Officer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director. She also has held senior finance positions at Diadexus, Transcept, Exelixis, Novartis, and Chiron. Earlier in her career she worked in the audit practice of KPMG.

Ms. Patterson currently serves on the board of directors of Nkarta, Inc. and Oxford Biomedica, both publicly-held companies. She earned a B.S. in business administration and accounting from Chapman University and an executive MBA from St. Mary's College. Ms. Patterson is also a Certified Public Accountant (inactive status).

Ms. Patterson's appointment builds on the Company's continued focus on strengthening its leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry and expanding its pipeline of pharmaceutical candidates with the potential to make a significant difference in the lives of patients around the world with difficult-to-treat cancers and other diseases. She will be responsible for assisting with the development of Zymeworks' long-term financial strategy, providing leadership surrounding financing and capital strategies and supporting strategic business decisions. She will be based in the new Zymeworks' location in Redwood City, California.

