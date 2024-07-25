

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $366 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $349 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $5.299 billion from $4.693 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



