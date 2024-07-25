

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $198.8 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $185.0 million, or $1.79 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $387.1 million from $372.0 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $198.8 Mln. vs. $185.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.01 vs. $1.79 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $387.1 Mln vs. $372.0 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX