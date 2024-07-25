Shanghai City, A Warm Invitation to the World: The Inaugural "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season Officially Launched'

LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, the inaugural "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season began, inviting global travelers to the Bund for a spectacular summer. Shanghai, a major international gateway, welcomed 2.035 million foreign visitors from January to June this year, nearly triple last year's figure. With a 98% presence of top international brands, Shanghai ranks second globally in retail concentration. This season promises diverse summer activities and premium holiday experiences for all tourists.

Exciting Events Ready to Launch

Running until mid-October, "Shanghai Summer" will feature over a hundred high-energy concerts, music festivals, cultural performances, art exhibitions, and major sports events. Key events include:

On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt Exhibition

The First Shanghai International Cruise Festival

City Walk Pro: Experience Shanghai Now

Shanghai Tourism Festival

The First Shanghai International Light Festival

ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters

The First Shanghai International Electronic Music Festival

Global Partners Collaborate to Celebrate

Eight global partners, including China Mobile, China Telecom, China Eastern Airlines, Bailian Group, Jinjiang International, Ctrip, Marriott International, and Cathay Pacific, have initiated thoughtful services for visitors.

China Mobile and China Telecom: Short-term cards for 7, 15, and 30 days to ensure seamless internet access.

China Eastern Airlines: Multi-trip international flight passes and 100,000 discounted tickets.

Bailian Group: One million Bailian Gift Cards worth tens of millions of yuan and 1 billion yuan in shopping vouchers.

Jinjiang International Group: Discounts starting at 40% across 300-plus Shanghai stores, covering 40,000 room nights.

Shanghai Summer Ambassadors Showcase Shanghai's Experience

On the summer solstice, Shanghai launched a global search for "Shanghai Summer Ambassadors." The first eight ambassadors are now embarking on their journeys, sharing Shanghai's summer stories from unique perspectives.

Scott, an English travel photography blogger, arrived on July 6, eager to capture everyday details and not just famous tourist spots. "I'll be including the streets and lives of the locals in my videos," he shared.

Welcoming Global Visitors to Share in the Summer in Shanghai

This summer, Shanghai invites global visitors, especially those from Hong Kong, to embark on culinary adventures, indulge in cultural festivities, enjoy fashion tours, and experience the city's unique charm. The summer in Shanghai promises endless excitement, just waiting to be discovered.

Official Youtube channel: https://youtu.be/PIHiP-Ur5LE

