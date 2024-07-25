

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $143.5 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $115.9 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $174.3 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $1.004 billion from $871.3 million last year.



DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $143.5 Mln. vs. $115.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.004 Bln vs. $871.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $975 Mln-$1 Bln



