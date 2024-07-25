

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $353.1 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $388.8 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Principal Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386.1 million or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Principal Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $353.1 Mln. vs. $388.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.58 last year.



