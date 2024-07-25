

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veralto Corporation (VLTO) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $203 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Veralto Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $213 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $1.288 billion from $1.253 billion last year.



Veralto Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $203 Mln. vs. $209 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.288 Bln vs. $1.253 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.82 to $0.86 Full year EPS guidance: $3.37 to $3.45



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX