

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR), Thursday reported second-quarter funds from operations of $510.9 million or $1.57 per share compared to $465.8 million or $1.52 per share last year.



Core FFO increased to $538.5 million or $1.65 a share from $507.5 million or $1.68 a share last year.



Net income attributable to Digital Realty stood at $80.2 million or $0.20 per share versus $118.2 million or $0.34 per share in year-ago quarter.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated net income of $0.24 per share for the period.



Revenue declined to $1.36 billion from $1.37 billion in previous year.



The company maintained core FFO in the range of $6.60 - $6.75 for the fiscal year 2024.



