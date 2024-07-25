BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS: Benchmark Celebrates Expansion of World-Class Facility in Brasov, Romania

Benchmark Brasov Expansion More Than Doubles Manufacturing Capacity and Will Add 500 Jobs in the Region

TEMPE, Ariz., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today celebrated the opening of its significantly expanded presence in Brasov, Romania, continuing the company's investment in the region. This expansion is intended to support customer-driven demand for access to high-technology manufacturing solutions, localized and global supply chains, and a customer-focused team committed to optimizing delivery, quality, cost, and manufacturing and engineering services. Key market sectors serviced include complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. The company celebrated the opening on Thursday, July 25, alongside key partners and a host of suppliers, local dignitaries, and community members.

"Benchmark Brasov, alongside Benchmark Almelo, serves as the heart and soul of our European operations and we are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint, add capacity to better serve our current customers, and support the high interest by new customers who are looking to regionalize their manufacturing in Europe," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "The new space will offer our manufacturing and engineering teams ample room to expand our operations in eastern Europe while also bringing more high-paying jobs to the Brasov community."

The expansion of Brasov is part of a broader Benchmark strategy to increase manufacturing capacity around the world by leveraging its current facilities and leadership as more customers look to diversify their manufacturing strategy and have products built closer to end-market consumption. The new space not only provides new manufacturing space, but also improves system integration and workflow on the floor.

"It is an honor to welcome our partners, suppliers, and the local community for the unveiling of our expanded Brasov facility," said Herman Bartelink, vice president of European operations, Benchmark. "We're looking forward to adding new capabilities and bringing more business and jobs to the region. This expansion has been a long time coming and I am very proud of the work of our European team in reaching this milestone."

In addition to the expansion, Benchmark Brasov will be hiring to fill the new floor space. The company is looking for a wide range of roles including technicians, machine operators, and electronic and mechanical engineers. The expansion will also allow Benchmark to deepen ties with local universities by offering more opportunities for internships and other work experience.

To learn more about Benchmark Brasov and the new site features, please visit the website at https://www.bench.com/brasov-romania.

