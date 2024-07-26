

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $90.458 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $83.047 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $910.063 million from $895.906 million last year.



AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $90.458 Mln. vs. $83.047 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.34 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $910.063 Mln vs. $895.906 Mln last year.



