

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for Tokyo-area inflation, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.3 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.1 percent.



Japan also will see June results for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to rose 0.2 percent on month after sinking 0.8 percent a month earlier, while the coincident is seen higher by 1.3 percent after rising 1.0 percent in the previous month.



Singapore will provide June data for industrial production; in May, output was up 1.1 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year.



Thailand is scheduled to release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in May, imports were down 1.7 percent and exports rose 7.2 percent for a trade surplus of $660 million.



