

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - NOV Inc. (NOV) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $226 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $155 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $2.216 billion from $2.093 billion last year.



NOV Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



