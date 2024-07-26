

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence from France is due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue consumer confidence survey results. Economists expect the index to rise to 90 in July from 89 in June.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes quarterly unemployment and retail sales figures. The jobless rate is expected to fall to 11.4 percent in the second quarter from 12.3 percent in the first quarter.



At 4.00 am ET, business and consumer confidence survey results are due from Italy. Economists expect the business sentiment index to rise to 87 in July from 86.8 in June. The consumer confidence indicator is seen at 98 compared to 98.3 in the prior month.



At 6.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to raise its benchmark rate to 18 percent from 16 percent.



