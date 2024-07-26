

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French IT company Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported Friday that its first-half net profit Group share increased 3 percent to 835 million euros from last year's 809 million euros.



Basic earnings per share increased 4 percent to 4.88 euros from 4.70 euros a year ago. Normalized earnings per share were 5.88 euros, compared to 5.80 euros last year.



Operating profit was 1.15 billion euros, nearly flat with last year.



Capgemini generated revenues of 11.14 billion euros, down 2.5 percent from last year's 11.43 billion euros. Revenues fell 2.6 percent at constant exchange rates. On an organic basis, revenues contracted by 3 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects revenue to be down 0.5 percent to down 1.5 percent at constant currency, while previous estimate was between 0 percent and a growth of 3 percent.



The company continues to expect operating margin of 13.3 percent to 13.6 percent.



