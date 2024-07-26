DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 July 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8740 GBP1.5760 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8440 GBP1.5520 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8595 GBP1.5619

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,975 1.8500 XDUB 08:15:08 00029104293TRDU1 4,135 1.8460 XDUB 08:46:11 00029104553TRDU1 2,112 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105043TRDU1 999 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105042TRDU1 1,200 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105041TRDU1 1,923 1.8580 XDUB 09:52:14 00029105040TRDU1 1,996 1.8560 XDUB 10:05:42 00029105233TRDU1 2,041 1.8560 XDUB 11:01:07 00029105865TRDU1 4,337 1.8540 XDUB 11:06:21 00029105877TRDU1 2,180 1.8540 XDUB 11:25:45 00029105989TRDU1 256 1.8520 XDUB 11:40:57 00029106128TRDU1 1,821 1.8520 XDUB 11:40:57 00029106129TRDU1 1,982 1.8560 XDUB 12:16:48 00029106471TRDU1 2,024 1.8520 XDUB 12:34:23 00029106611TRDU1 2,093 1.8480 XDUB 12:38:32 00029106645TRDU1 165 1.8440 XDUB 13:13:15 00029106921TRDU1 1,247 1.8500 XDUB 13:21:45 00029106979TRDU1 2,796 1.8500 XDUB 13:21:45 00029106980TRDU1 49 1.8440 XDUB 13:38:59 00029107164TRDU1 602 1.8460 XDUB 13:42:49 00029107193TRDU1 2,032 1.8480 XDUB 13:44:39 00029107208TRDU1 624 1.8620 XDUB 14:29:18 00029107601TRDU1 340 1.8620 XDUB 14:29:18 00029107600TRDU1 4,241 1.8660 XDUB 14:33:26 00029107776TRDU1 1,978 1.8640 XDUB 14:33:26 00029107777TRDU1 722 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108189TRDU1 973 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108188TRDU1 1,240 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108187TRDU1 964 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108186TRDU1 1,970 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108185TRDU1 2,171 1.8740 XDUB 15:00:42 00029108184TRDU1 2,132 1.8680 XDUB 15:35:02 00029108768TRDU1 2,015 1.8660 XDUB 15:35:04 00029108772TRDU1 2,053 1.8660 XDUB 15:35:04 00029108771TRDU1 2,038 1.8660 XDUB 15:53:24 00029109076TRDU1 2,129 1.8640 XDUB 15:53:33 00029109079TRDU1 2,140 1.8640 XDUB 16:13:05 00029109532TRDU1 2,078 1.8640 XDUB 16:13:05 00029109531TRDU1 2,227 1.8720 XDUB 16:24:40 00029109904TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,816 1.5520 XLON 08:41:10 00029104529TRDU1 37 1.5520 XLON 09:11:36 00029104687TRDU1 1,562 1.5520 XLON 09:11:36 00029104686TRDU1 1,949 1.5520 XLON 09:11:36 00029104685TRDU1 1,622 1.5600 XLON 10:13:38 00029105386TRDU1 1,604 1.5640 XLON 10:22:46 00029105557TRDU1 1,577 1.5600 XLON 11:06:24 00029105878TRDU1 1,562 1.5580 XLON 11:40:57 00029106130TRDU1 1,555 1.5580 XLON 12:36:15 00029106633TRDU1 1,556 1.5520 XLON 13:27:54 00029107042TRDU1 1,694 1.5520 XLON 13:27:54 00029107041TRDU1 3,017 1.5660 XLON 14:34:33 00029107782TRDU1 12 1.5720 XLON 15:02:13 00029108199TRDU1 3,302 1.5720 XLON 15:02:13 00029108198TRDU1 1,621 1.5660 XLON 15:37:19 00029108809TRDU1 1,994 1.5660 XLON 15:37:19 00029108808TRDU1 1,550 1.5700 XLON 15:53:47 00029109080TRDU1 510 1.5760 XLON 16:24:40 00029109903TRDU1 329 1.5760 XLON 16:24:40 00029109902TRDU1 458 1.5760 XLON 16:24:40 00029109901TRDU1 673 1.5760 XLON 16:24:40 00029109900TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 336596 EQS News ID: 1954573 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954573&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)