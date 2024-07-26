Anzeige
Freitag, 26.07.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Stuttgart
26.07.24
08:17 Uhr
1,840 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
26.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
26 July 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 July 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           70,000     30,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8740     GBP1.5760 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.8440     GBP1.5520 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.8595     GBP1.5619

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 640,312,999 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,975      1.8500        XDUB     08:15:08      00029104293TRDU1 
4,135      1.8460        XDUB     08:46:11      00029104553TRDU1 
2,112      1.8580        XDUB     09:52:14      00029105043TRDU1 
999       1.8580        XDUB     09:52:14      00029105042TRDU1 
1,200      1.8580        XDUB     09:52:14      00029105041TRDU1 
1,923      1.8580        XDUB     09:52:14      00029105040TRDU1 
1,996      1.8560        XDUB     10:05:42      00029105233TRDU1 
2,041      1.8560        XDUB     11:01:07      00029105865TRDU1 
4,337      1.8540        XDUB     11:06:21      00029105877TRDU1 
2,180      1.8540        XDUB     11:25:45      00029105989TRDU1 
256       1.8520        XDUB     11:40:57      00029106128TRDU1 
1,821      1.8520        XDUB     11:40:57      00029106129TRDU1 
1,982      1.8560        XDUB     12:16:48      00029106471TRDU1 
2,024      1.8520        XDUB     12:34:23      00029106611TRDU1 
2,093      1.8480        XDUB     12:38:32      00029106645TRDU1 
165       1.8440        XDUB     13:13:15      00029106921TRDU1 
1,247      1.8500        XDUB     13:21:45      00029106979TRDU1 
2,796      1.8500        XDUB     13:21:45      00029106980TRDU1 
49        1.8440        XDUB     13:38:59      00029107164TRDU1 
602       1.8460        XDUB     13:42:49      00029107193TRDU1 
2,032      1.8480        XDUB     13:44:39      00029107208TRDU1 
624       1.8620        XDUB     14:29:18      00029107601TRDU1 
340       1.8620        XDUB     14:29:18      00029107600TRDU1 
4,241      1.8660        XDUB     14:33:26      00029107776TRDU1 
1,978      1.8640        XDUB     14:33:26      00029107777TRDU1 
722       1.8740        XDUB     15:00:42      00029108189TRDU1 
973       1.8740        XDUB     15:00:42      00029108188TRDU1 
1,240      1.8740        XDUB     15:00:42      00029108187TRDU1 
964       1.8740        XDUB     15:00:42      00029108186TRDU1 
1,970      1.8740        XDUB     15:00:42      00029108185TRDU1 
2,171      1.8740        XDUB     15:00:42      00029108184TRDU1 
2,132      1.8680        XDUB     15:35:02      00029108768TRDU1 
2,015      1.8660        XDUB     15:35:04      00029108772TRDU1 
2,053      1.8660        XDUB     15:35:04      00029108771TRDU1 
2,038      1.8660        XDUB     15:53:24      00029109076TRDU1 
2,129      1.8640        XDUB     15:53:33      00029109079TRDU1 
2,140      1.8640        XDUB     16:13:05      00029109532TRDU1 
2,078      1.8640        XDUB     16:13:05      00029109531TRDU1 
2,227      1.8720        XDUB     16:24:40      00029109904TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,816      1.5520        XLON     08:41:10      00029104529TRDU1 
37        1.5520        XLON     09:11:36      00029104687TRDU1 
1,562      1.5520        XLON     09:11:36      00029104686TRDU1 
1,949      1.5520        XLON     09:11:36      00029104685TRDU1 
1,622      1.5600        XLON     10:13:38      00029105386TRDU1 
1,604      1.5640        XLON     10:22:46      00029105557TRDU1 
1,577      1.5600        XLON     11:06:24      00029105878TRDU1 
1,562      1.5580        XLON     11:40:57      00029106130TRDU1 
1,555      1.5580        XLON     12:36:15      00029106633TRDU1 
1,556      1.5520        XLON     13:27:54      00029107042TRDU1 
1,694      1.5520        XLON     13:27:54      00029107041TRDU1 
3,017      1.5660        XLON     14:34:33      00029107782TRDU1 
12        1.5720        XLON     15:02:13      00029108199TRDU1 
3,302      1.5720        XLON     15:02:13      00029108198TRDU1 
1,621      1.5660        XLON     15:37:19      00029108809TRDU1 
1,994      1.5660        XLON     15:37:19      00029108808TRDU1 
1,550      1.5700        XLON     15:53:47      00029109080TRDU1 
510       1.5760        XLON     16:24:40      00029109903TRDU1 
329       1.5760        XLON     16:24:40      00029109902TRDU1 
458       1.5760        XLON     16:24:40      00029109901TRDU1 
673       1.5760        XLON     16:24:40      00029109900TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  336596 
EQS News ID:  1954573 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
