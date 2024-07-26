

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove plc (RMV.L) reported first half profit before tax of 132.7 million pounds compared to 130.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share increased to 12.4 pence from 12.1 pence. Underlying operating profit was 135.1 million pounds compared to 133.2 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share was 12.8 pence compared to 12.5 pence.



For the six months ended 30 June 2024, revenue was 192.1 million pounds compared to 179.5 million pounds, last year.



For the full year 2024, the company's guidance from the trading statement on 10 May is unchanged.



The Directors declared an interim dividend of 3.7 pence per ordinary share, which will be paid on 25 October 2024 to all shareholders on the register as at 27 September 2024. The Group intends to continue the share buyback programme in the second half of 2024.



