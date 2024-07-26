

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Hensoldt AG (HAGHY), a provider of defense and security electronic sensor solutions, Friday reported revenue of 849 million euros for the first half, 17 percent higher than 726 million euros in the comparable period last year.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or adjusted EBITDA increased to 103 million euros from 82 million euros a year ago.



Order intake grew 26.9 percent year-over-year to 1.359 billion euros.



'For the second consecutive year, we have recorded a strong order intake of well over one billion euros at the half-year mark. Our current order backlog amounts to around EUR 6.6 billion - about one billion more than the same period last year,' said Christian Ladurner, CFO of the HENSOLDT Group.



For the full year, the company continues to expect revenue of about 2.3 billion euros and a moderate increase in adjusted EBITDA.



