LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered railroads business FirstGroup plc (FGP) on Friday said that David Martin, Chairman, intends to retire from the Board.



A further announcement on the timing would be made in due course.



The transition and appointment of a new Chairman would be led by Peter Lynas, the Senior Independent Director.



