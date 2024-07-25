ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q2 2024, including net income of $76 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for Q2 2023.

Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, said, " We are pleased with our continuing progress towards organically rebuilding our levels of captain availability. This opens the door to pursue and monetize the multiple pathways available to us to recapture and regrow small and underserved markets over the coming years. I want to thank our people for their solid operational execution."

Financial Results

Revenue was $867 million in Q2 2024, up $141 million, or 19%, from $726 million in Q2 2023. SkyWest's block hour production increased 12% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, which reflects improvements in captain availability since Q2 2023.

For purposes of revenue comparability year-over-year, SkyWest recognized $6 million of previously deferred revenue during Q2 2024 under its flying contracts, compared to deferring $60 million of revenue under its flying contracts during Q2 2023. As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest had cumulative deferred revenue of $361 million on its balance sheet.

Operating expenses were $747 million in Q2 2024, up $53 million, or 8%, from $694 million in Q2 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by the 12% increase in block hour production year-over-year.

Capital and Liquidity

SkyWest had $834 million in cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2024, down from $835 million at December 31, 2023.

Total debt at June 30, 2024 was $2.8 billion, down from $3.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Capital expenditures during Q2 2024 were $19 million for the purchase of spare engines and other fixed assets.

Under its previously announced share repurchase program authorized by the SkyWest Board of Directors in May 2023, SkyWest repurchased 177,000 shares of common stock for $13.3 million during Q2 2024 at an average price per share of $75.23. As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest had $69 million of remaining availability under its current share repurchase program.

Commercial Agreements

SkyWest is coordinating with its major airline partners to optimize the timing of upcoming announced fleet deliveries. The table below summarizes E175 aircraft deliveries SkyWest received during the first half of 2024 and anticipated future deliveries during the periods indicated based on currently available information, which is subject to change.

Q1 & Q2 2024 Q3 & Q4 2024 2025 2026 Total Delta Air Lines ? 1 ? ? 1 United Airlines(1) 11 13 7 8 39 Alaska Airlines ? ? 1 ? 1 Total 11 14 8 8 41 (1) Includes 11 partner-financed E175s delivered in the first half of 2024 and 9 partner-financed deliveries expected in the second half of 2024.

By the end of 2026, SkyWest is scheduled to operate a total of 278 E175 aircraft.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter ("SWC") and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 240 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 38 million passengers in 2023.

SkyWest will host its conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results today, July 25, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The conference call number is 1-888-330-2455 for domestic callers, and 1-240-789-2717 for international callers. Please call up to ten minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/662090633. This press release and additional information regarding SkyWest, including access information for the digital rebroadcast of the second quarter 2024 results call, participation at investor conferences and investor presentations can be accessed at inc.skywest.com.

Forward Looking-Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "forecasts," "expects," "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "should," "likely" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued demand for our product, the effect of economic conditions on SkyWest's business, financial condition and results of operations, the scheduled aircraft deliveries and fleet size for SkyWest in upcoming periods and the related execution of SkyWest's fleet transition strategy and expected timing thereof, expected production levels in future periods and associated staffing challenges, pilot attrition trends, SkyWest's coordination with major airline partners to optimize the delivery of aircraft under previously announced agreements, the expected terms, timing and benefits related to SkyWest's leasing and joint venture transactions, as well as SkyWest's future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations, estimates, intentions and outlook, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to SkyWest as of such date. SkyWest assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law. Readers should note that many factors could affect the future operating and financial results of SkyWest and could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements set forth in this release. These factors include, but are not limited to: the challenges of competing successfully in a highly competitive and rapidly changing industry; developments associated with fluctuations in the economy and the demand for air travel, including related to inflationary pressures, and related decreases in customer demand and spending; uncertainty regarding continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and other potential future outbreaks of infectious diseases or other health concerns, and the consequences of such outbreaks to the travel industry, including travel demand and travel behavior, and our major airline partners in general and the financial condition and operating results of SkyWest in particular; the prospects of entering into agreements with existing or other carriers to fly new aircraft; ongoing negotiations between SkyWest and its major airline partners regarding their contractual obligations; uncertainties regarding operation of new aircraft; the ability to attract and retain qualified pilots, including captains, and related staffing challenges; the impact of regulatory issues such as pilot rest rules and qualification requirements; the ability to obtain aircraft financing; the financial stability of SkyWest's major airline partners and any potential impact of their financial condition on the operations of SkyWest; fluctuations in flight schedules, which are determined by the major airline partners for whom SkyWest conducts flight operations; variations in market and economic conditions; significant aircraft lease and debt commitments; estimated useful life of long-lived assets, residual aircraft values and related impairment charges; labor relations and costs and labor shortages; the impact of global instability; rapidly fluctuating fuel costs and potential fuel shortages; the impact of weather-related, natural disasters and other air safety incidents on air travel and airline costs; aircraft deliveries; uncertainty regarding ongoing hostility between Russia and the Ukraine, as well as Israel and Hamas, and the related impacts on macroeconomic conditions and on the international operations of any of our major airline partners as a result of such conflict; and other unanticipated factors. Risk factors, cautionary statements and other conditions which could cause SkyWest's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations are contained in SkyWest's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING REVENUES: Flying agreements $ 838,170 $ 700,394 $ 1,616,459 $ 1,364,232 Lease, airport services and other 28,948 25,249 54,273 53,242 Total operating revenues 867,118 725,643 1,670,732 1,417,474 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and benefits 355,005 322,441 706,004 657,642 Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs 183,267 162,491 328,682 304,717 Depreciation and amortization 96,814 97,169 192,684 191,318 Aircraft fuel 21,328 18,279 42,492 39,243 Airport-related expenses 17,535 16,955 38,423 35,250 Aircraft rentals 1,310 2,428 2,586 21,956 Other operating expenses 72,219 74,020 140,715 140,192 Total operating expenses 747,478 693,783 1,451,586 1,390,318 OPERATING INCOME 119,640 31,860 219,146 27,156 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 12,040 10,494 23,666 20,527 Interest expense (28,966 ) (33,718 ) (58,795 ) (67,338 ) Other income (loss), net (548 ) 9,001 (1,676 ) 11,175 Total other expense, net (17,474 ) (14,223 ) (36,805 ) (35,636 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 102,166 17,637 182,341 (8,480 ) PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES 26,588 2,218 46,465 (1,828 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 75,578 $ 15,419 $ 135,876 $ (6,652 ) BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 1.88 $ 0.35 $ 3.38 $ (0.14 ) DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 1.82 $ 0.35 $ 3.28 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average common shares: Basic 40,179 43,837 40,239 46,614 Diluted 41,431 44,219 41,462 46,614

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Cash and marketable securities $ 834,269 $ 835,223 Other current assets 280,887 296,673 Total current assets 1,115,156 1,131,896 Property and equipment, net 5,357,468 5,405,685 Deposits on aircraft 77,282 77,282 Other long-term assets 412,533 411,430 Total assets $ 6,962,439 $ 7,026,293 Current portion, long-term debt $ 497,744 $ 443,869 Other current liabilities 826,184 810,423 Total current liabilities 1,323,928 1,254,292 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,284,375 2,562,183 Other long-term liabilities 1,122,956 1,096,316 Stockholders' equity 2,231,180 2,113,502 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,962,439 $ 7,026,293

SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Operational Information (unaudited) SkyWest's fleet in scheduled service or under contract by aircraft type: June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 E175 aircraft 248 237 235 CRJ900 aircraft 41 41 41 CRJ700 aircraft 99 118 110 CRJ200 aircraft 87 89 106 Total aircraft in service or under contract 475 485 492

As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest leased 35 CRJ700s and five CRJ900s to third parties and had 16 CRJ200s that are ready for service under SWC operations (these aircraft are excluded from the table above).

Selected operational data: For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, Block hours by aircraft type: 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change E175s 195,207 168,416 15.9 % 374,192 329,167 13.7 % CRJ900s 20,823 19,698 5.7 % 38,215 40,411 (5.4 ) % CRJ700s 58,311 50,094 16.4 % 116,596 102,122 14.2 % CRJ200s 43,121 44,409 (2.9 ) % 78,260 87,159 (10.2 ) % Total block hours 317,462 282,617 12.3 % 607,263 558,859 8.7 % Departures 189,325 173,837 8.9 % 358,757 334,460 7.3 % Passengers carried 10,691,017 9,887,779 8.1 % 19,840,470 18,463,649 7.5 % Adjusted flight completion 99.9 % 99.9 % - pts 99.9 % 99.9 % - pts Raw flight completion 99.0 % 98.9 % 0.1 pts 98.4 % 98.2 % 0.2 pts Passenger load factor 84.4 % 85.5 % (1.1 ) pts 82.7 % 83.0 % (0.3 ) pts Average trip length 460 451 2.0 % 461 461 - %

Adjusted flight completion percent excludes weather cancellations. Raw flight completion includes weather cancellations.

Contacts

Investor Relations

435.634.3200

Investor.relations@skywest.com

Corporate Communications

435.634.3553

corporate.communications@skywest.com