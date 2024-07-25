ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) ("SkyWest") today reported financial and operating results for Q2 2024, including net income of $76 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for Q2 2023.
Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, said, "We are pleased with our continuing progress towards organically rebuilding our levels of captain availability. This opens the door to pursue and monetize the multiple pathways available to us to recapture and regrow small and underserved markets over the coming years. I want to thank our people for their solid operational execution."
Financial Results
Revenue was $867 million in Q2 2024, up $141 million, or 19%, from $726 million in Q2 2023. SkyWest's block hour production increased 12% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023, which reflects improvements in captain availability since Q2 2023.
For purposes of revenue comparability year-over-year, SkyWest recognized $6 million of previously deferred revenue during Q2 2024 under its flying contracts, compared to deferring $60 million of revenue under its flying contracts during Q2 2023. As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest had cumulative deferred revenue of $361 million on its balance sheet.
Operating expenses were $747 million in Q2 2024, up $53 million, or 8%, from $694 million in Q2 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by the 12% increase in block hour production year-over-year.
Capital and Liquidity
SkyWest had $834 million in cash and marketable securities at June 30, 2024, down from $835 million at December 31, 2023.
Total debt at June 30, 2024 was $2.8 billion, down from $3.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Capital expenditures during Q2 2024 were $19 million for the purchase of spare engines and other fixed assets.
Under its previously announced share repurchase program authorized by the SkyWest Board of Directors in May 2023, SkyWest repurchased 177,000 shares of common stock for $13.3 million during Q2 2024 at an average price per share of $75.23. As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest had $69 million of remaining availability under its current share repurchase program.
Commercial Agreements
SkyWest is coordinating with its major airline partners to optimize the timing of upcoming announced fleet deliveries. The table below summarizes E175 aircraft deliveries SkyWest received during the first half of 2024 and anticipated future deliveries during the periods indicated based on currently available information, which is subject to change.
Q1 & Q2 2024
Q3 & Q4 2024
2025
2026
Total
Delta Air Lines
?
1
?
?
1
United Airlines(1)
11
13
7
8
39
Alaska Airlines
?
?
1
?
1
Total
11
14
8
8
41
(1) Includes 11 partner-financed E175s delivered in the first half of 2024 and 9 partner-financed deliveries expected in the second half of 2024.
By the end of 2026, SkyWest is scheduled to operate a total of 278 E175 aircraft.
About SkyWest
SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SkyWest Charter ("SWC") and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of approximately 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 240 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines carrying more than 38 million passengers in 2023.
Forward Looking-Statements
SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
OPERATING REVENUES:
Flying agreements
$
838,170
$
700,394
$
1,616,459
$
1,364,232
Lease, airport services and other
28,948
25,249
54,273
53,242
Total operating revenues
867,118
725,643
1,670,732
1,417,474
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Salaries, wages and benefits
355,005
322,441
706,004
657,642
Aircraft maintenance, materials and repairs
183,267
162,491
328,682
304,717
Depreciation and amortization
96,814
97,169
192,684
191,318
Aircraft fuel
21,328
18,279
42,492
39,243
Airport-related expenses
17,535
16,955
38,423
35,250
Aircraft rentals
1,310
2,428
2,586
21,956
Other operating expenses
72,219
74,020
140,715
140,192
Total operating expenses
747,478
693,783
1,451,586
1,390,318
OPERATING INCOME
119,640
31,860
219,146
27,156
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
12,040
10,494
23,666
20,527
Interest expense
(28,966
)
(33,718
)
(58,795
)
(67,338
)
Other income (loss), net
(548
)
9,001
(1,676
)
11,175
Total other expense, net
(17,474
)
(14,223
)
(36,805
)
(35,636
)
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
102,166
17,637
182,341
(8,480
)
PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES
26,588
2,218
46,465
(1,828
)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
75,578
$
15,419
$
135,876
$
(6,652
)
BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
$
1.88
$
0.35
$
3.38
$
(0.14
)
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE
$
1.82
$
0.35
$
3.28
$
(0.14
)
Weighted average common shares:
Basic
40,179
43,837
40,239
46,614
Diluted
41,431
44,219
41,462
46,614
SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2024
2023
Cash and marketable securities
$
834,269
$
835,223
Other current assets
280,887
296,673
Total current assets
1,115,156
1,131,896
Property and equipment, net
5,357,468
5,405,685
Deposits on aircraft
77,282
77,282
Other long-term assets
412,533
411,430
Total assets
$
6,962,439
$
7,026,293
Current portion, long-term debt
$
497,744
$
443,869
Other current liabilities
826,184
810,423
Total current liabilities
1,323,928
1,254,292
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
2,284,375
2,562,183
Other long-term liabilities
1,122,956
1,096,316
Stockholders' equity
2,231,180
2,113,502
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,962,439
$
7,026,293
SkyWest, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Additional Operational Information (unaudited)
SkyWest's fleet in scheduled service or under contract by aircraft type:
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
E175 aircraft
248
237
235
CRJ900 aircraft
41
41
41
CRJ700 aircraft
99
118
110
CRJ200 aircraft
87
89
106
Total aircraft in service or under contract
475
485
492
As of June 30, 2024, SkyWest leased 35 CRJ700s and five CRJ900s to third parties and had 16 CRJ200s that are ready for service under SWC operations (these aircraft are excluded from the table above).
Selected operational data:
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
Block hours by aircraft type:
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
E175s
195,207
168,416
15.9
%
374,192
329,167
13.7
%
CRJ900s
20,823
19,698
5.7
%
38,215
40,411
(5.4
)
%
CRJ700s
58,311
50,094
16.4
%
116,596
102,122
14.2
%
CRJ200s
43,121
44,409
(2.9
)
%
78,260
87,159
(10.2
)
%
Total block hours
317,462
282,617
12.3
%
607,263
558,859
8.7
%
Departures
189,325
173,837
8.9
%
358,757
334,460
7.3
%
Passengers carried
10,691,017
9,887,779
8.1
%
19,840,470
18,463,649
7.5
%
Adjusted flight completion
99.9
%
99.9
%
-
pts
99.9
%
99.9
%
-
pts
Raw flight completion
99.0
%
98.9
%
0.1
pts
98.4
%
98.2
%
0.2
pts
Passenger load factor
84.4
%
85.5
%
(1.1
)
pts
82.7
%
83.0
%
(0.3
)
pts
Average trip length
460
451
2.0
%
461
461
-
%
Adjusted flight completion percent excludes weather cancellations. Raw flight completion includes weather cancellations.
