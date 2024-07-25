WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Selected financial results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2Q 2024 1Q 2024 2Q 2023 Net interest income $ 174.4 $ 175.3 $ 181.8 Fee revenue 91.6 75.9 66.9 Total net revenue 266.0 251.1 248.7 Provision for credit losses 19.8 15.1 15.8 Noninterest expense 155.8 149.1 141.3 Net income attributable to WSFS 69.3 65.8 68.7 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) 110.3 102.1 107.5 Earnings per share (EPS) (diluted) 1.16 1.09 1.12 Return on average assets (ROA) (a) 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.36 % Return on average equity (ROE) (a) 11.4 10.7 11.8 Fee revenue as % of total net revenue 34.4 30.2 26.8 Efficiency ratio 58.5 59.3 56.7 See "Notes"

GAAP results for the quarterly periods shown included items that are excluded from core results. Below is a summary of the financial effects of these items.

2Q 2024 1Q 2024 2Q 2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share data) Total (pre-

tax) Per share

(after-tax) Total (pre-

tax) Per share

(after-tax) Total (pre-

tax) Per share

(after-tax) Fee revenue(2) $ 5.6 $ 0.07 $ (0.6 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.6 ) $ (0.01 ) Noninterest expense(3) (0.2 ) - 1.5 0.02 2.8 0.03 Income tax impacts(4) 1.3 0.02 (0.5 ) (0.01 ) (0.8 ) (0.01 )

(1) As used in this press release, PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the impacts of (i) income tax provision and (ii) provision for credit losses. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (2) Includes a gain due to the reduction of our Visa B derivative liability established from our previous sale of 360,000 shares in 2Q 2020, a gain on the liquidation of a portion of our remaining Visa B equity investment, and post-close distributions from our investment in Spring EQ. (3) Includes a reduction to expense for the final FDIC special assessment received during the quarter and corporate development and restructuring costs. (4) Income tax impacts are presented on an after-tax basis.

CEO Commentary

Rodger Levenson, Chairman, CEO and President, said, "We are pleased to report second quarter earnings of a core ROA(5) of 1.25% and accompanying core EPS(5) of $1.08. Our results were highlighted by quarterly core fee revenue(5) growth of 13%, driven by strong performance in our Cash Connect®, Wealth and Trust, Capital Markets, and Mortgage businesses. Solid annualized loan growth of 6% was driven primarily by our commercial and consumer lending portfolios while deposits increased 3% annualized and the net interest margin of 3.85% also increased slightly from the prior quarter. Our strong performance provides momentum as we head into the second half of 2024.

"Overall asset quality metrics remained stable and reflected the uneven economy. While we experienced improvement in both non-performing loans and delinquency levels, problem loans saw a modest increase to 4.76% of total gross loans. Net charge-offs of 44 basis points remained consistent with recent history.

"During the quarter, Moody's Investor Services reaffirmed their ratings of WSFS Financial Corporation with an investment-grade issuer rating of Baa2 with a Stable Outlook. The ratings affirmation reflects the benefits of our diversified business model, our strong capital levels, earnings, liquidity, and asset quality.

"On June 12th, we held our second annual 'We Stand For Service Day', where nearly 1,500 of our Associates volunteered at more than 130 community organizations across the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware region. Additionally, we were honored to be named a 2024 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia by the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce for the third year in a row. These community efforts are a testament of our over 2,200 Associates who live our mission of 'We Stand for Service' every day."

(5) As used in this press release, core EPS, core ROA and core fee revenue are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Highlights for 2Q 2024:

Core EPS was $1.08 compared to $1.11 for 1Q 2024.

Core ROA was 1.25% compared to 1.31% for 1Q 2024.

Core PPNR as a percent of average assets(6) of 2.02% was flat compared to 1Q 2024.

Core fee revenue (noninterest income) of $86.0 million, an increase of $9.6 million, or 13% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2024, driven by our Cash Connect®, Wealth and Trust, Capital Markets, and Mortgage businesses.

Gross loan growth of 1% (6% annualized) from 1Q 2024 primarily driven by growth in the commercial & industrial (C&I) and consumer portfolios.

Customer deposits increased by 1% (3% annualized) compared to 1Q 2024, driven by increases in noninterest demand deposits from short-term Trust deposits.

Net interest margin of 3.85% compared to 3.84% for 1Q 2024, reflects increasing loan yields mostly offset by higher deposit pricing.

Total net credit costs were $18.5 million, compared to $16.2 million for 1Q 2024 due to a higher provision on the commercial mortgage (CRE) portfolio.

WSFS repurchased 897,461 shares of common stock at an average price of $44.20 per share, totaling an aggregate of $39.7 million. Tangible common book value (TBV) per share(6) increased by $0.68 to $25.20. The Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share.

(6) As used in this press release, core PPNR as a percentage of average assets and TBV per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Discussion of Financial Results

Balance Sheet

The following table summarizes loan and lease balances and composition at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023:

Loans and Leases (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Commercial & industrial (C&I) $ 4,599 35 % $ 4,489 35 % $ 4,533 37 % Commercial mortgage 4,035 31 3,877 30 3,553 29 Construction 879 7 1,056 8 955 7 Commercial small business leases 644 5 634 5 590 5 Total commercial loans and leases 10,157 78 10,056 78 9,631 78 Residential mortgage 936 7 888 7 847 7 Consumer 2,106 17 2,066 17 1,905 16 Gross loans and leases 13,199 102 % 13,010 102 % 12,383 101 % ACL (198 ) (2 ) (193 ) (2 ) (172 ) (1 ) Net loans and leases $ 13,001 100 % $ 12,817 100 % $ 12,211 100 %

At June 30, 2024, WSFS' gross loan and lease portfolio increased $189.2 million, or 1% (6% annualized), when compared with March 31, 2024 due to increases of $110.2 million in C&I, $47.9 million in residential mortgage due to the retention of certain loans based on favorable yields and relationship opportunities, and $40.6 million in consumer loans (primarily from Spring EQ home equity loans). The increase of $158.0 million in commercial mortgage and corresponding decrease of $177.1 million in construction loans was a result of a migration of construction loans to permanent commercial mortgages.

The C&I portfolio (including owner-occupied real estate) continued to be our largest portfolio at 35% of net loans and leases. Additionally, our total commercial loan and lease portfolio represents a majority of our lending portfolio at 78% of net loans and leases.

Gross loans and leases at June 30, 2024 increased $815.8 million, or 7%, when compared with June 30, 2023. The increase was driven by increases of $482.0 million in commercial mortgage, $201.2 million in consumer loans (primarily from Spring EQ), $89.2 million in residential mortgage, and $65.9 million in C&I.

The following table summarizes customer deposit balances and composition at June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023:

Customer Deposits (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Noninterest demand $ 4,783 29 % $ 4,653 29 % $ 5,462 34 % Interest-bearing demand 2,812 17 2,856 18 2,969 18 Savings 1,537 9 1,577 10 1,815 11 Money market 5,175 33 5,206 31 4,375 27 Total core deposits 14,307 88 14,292 88 14,621 90 Customer time deposits 1,984 12 1,895 12 1,640 10 Total customer deposits $ 16,291 100 % $ 16,187 100 % $ 16,261 100 %

Total customer deposits increased by $103.9 million, or 1% (3% annualized), when compared with March 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in noninterest demand deposits from short-term Trust deposits and time deposits.

Customer deposits increased by $30.6 million from June 30, 2023, primarily due to transactional accounts, which drive notable inflows and outflows of deposits in our Wealth and Trust and Commercial businesses.

Our deposit base remains highly diverse, with more than half of our customer deposits, or 51%, coming from our Commercial, Small Business, and Wealth and Trust business lines. The loan-to-deposit ratio(7) was 80% at June 30, 2024, reflecting continued capacity to fund future loan growth.

Core deposits were a strong 88% of total customer deposits. No- and low-cost checking accounts represented 46% of total customer deposits with a weighted average cost of 43bps for the quarter. While customer deposits continue to shift into Certificates of Deposits (CDs), these accounts represent only 12% of total customer deposits as of June 30, 2024.

(7) Ratio of net loans and leases to total customer deposits.

Net Interest Income

Three Months Ending (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net interest income before purchase accretion $ 172.7 $ 173.1 $ 178.5 Purchase accounting accretion 1.7 2.2 3.3 Net interest income $ 174.4 $ 175.3 $ 181.8 Net interest margin before purchase accretion 3.81 % 3.79 % 4.03 % Purchase accounting accretion 0.04 0.05 0.08 Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.84 % 4.11 %

Net interest income decreased $0.8 million, or less than 1% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2024 primarily due to higher deposit pricing resulting from growth in high yield money markets and repricing of maturing CDs. Net interest income decreased $7.4 million, or 4%, compared to 2Q 2023, primarily driven by lagging increases in deposit pricing following rate hikes in 2023 and increased deposit costs due to the reasons noted above.

Total loan yields were 7.09%, an increase of 7bps when compared to 1Q 2024. Total customer deposit costs were 1.89%, an increase of 10bps, while customer interest-bearing deposit costs were 2.69%, an increase of 14bps compared to the prior quarter.

Net interest margin increased 1bp from 1Q 2024, due to increasing loan yields mostly offset by higher deposit pricing which resulted from growth in high yield money markets and repricing of maturing CDs. Net interest margin decreased 26bps from 2Q 2023, primarily due to lagging increases in deposit pricing following rate hikes in 2023 and a continued shift to higher yielding deposit products.

Asset Quality

The following table summarizes asset quality metrics as of and for the period ended June 30, 2024 compared to March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023.

(Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Problem assets(8) $ 628.5 $ 573.2 $ 465.3 Nonperforming assets 65.4 67.2 33.5 Delinquencies 89.0 104.5 72.8 Net charge-offs 14.2 8.6 13.1 Total net credit costs (recoveries) (r) 18.5 16.2 16.4 Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 27.00 % 23.42 % 20.14 % Classified assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL 19.93 17.56 15.37 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 0.33 0.16 Delinquencies to gross loans (n) 0.68 0.81 0.59 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans 0.44 0.27 0.43 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 1.51 1.48 1.39 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 310 292 521 See "Notes"

Overall asset quality remained stable compared to the previous quarter. Problem assets to total Tier 1 capital plus ACL ratio was 27.00%, an increase of 0.0358bps compared to March 31, 2024, primarily driven by the downgrades of three C&I loans totaling $56.6 million during the quarter.

Delinquencies of $89.0 million, or 68bps of gross loans, decreased $15.5 million, or 13bps, compared to March 31, 2024, due to the payoff of a $15.3 million CRE-multifamily relationship.

Nonperforming assets decreased $1.8 million, or 1bp of total assets, compared to March 31, 2024, primarily driven by favorable resolutions and paydowns of multiple loans, partially offset by the addition of a $17.3 million C&I relationship and a $4.3 million CRE-office relationship in the suburban Philadelphia market. Net charge-offs increased $5.6 million to $14.2 million, or 0.44% (annualized) of average gross loans during the quarter, primarily due to a charge-off on the CRE-office relationship mentioned above. Excluding Upstart and NewLane, net charge-offs were 17bps of average gross loans.

Total net credit costs were $18.5 million in the quarter compared to $16.2 million in 1Q 2024. The ACL was $198.3 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.6 million from March 31, 2024. The ACL coverage ratio was 1.51%, an increase of 3bps from March 31, 2024. The increases in net credit costs and ACL from the prior quarter were primarily due to higher provision on the CRE portfolio.

(8) Problem assets includes all criticized, classified, and nonperforming loans as well as other real estate owned (OREO).

Core Fee Revenue

Fee businesses, including Wealth and Trust, Cash Connect®, Capital Markets and Mortgage banking, continue to perform well and reflect the investments we have made to diversify our revenue. Core fee revenue (noninterest income) increased $9.6 million, or 13% (not annualized), compared to $86.0 million from 1Q 2024, primarily driven by increases of $4.7 million from Cash Connect® and $4.7 million from Wealth and Trust. The increase from Cash Connect® was due to growth from ATM customers added during 1Q and 2Q and one Customer moving to higher margin services during the quarter. The increase from Wealth and Trust was due to growth in Trust Services and seasonally-driven tax revenue in Private Wealth Management.

Core fee revenue increased $18.6 million, or 28%, compared to 2Q 2023. The increase was primarily due to the reasons noted above.

For 2Q 2024, our core fee revenue ratio(9) was 33.0% compared to 30.3% in 1Q 2024 and 27.0% in 2Q 2023. Fee revenue is a competitive differentiator providing a well-diversified source of revenue with further growth opportunities expected across all sources.

(9) As used in this press release, core fee revenue ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments. For a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Core Noninterest Expense(10)

Core noninterest expense of $156.0 million increased $8.4 million, or 6% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2024. Excluding the one-time benefits of approximately $3.2 million to reflect lower incentive payments during 1Q 2024 and a $2.1 million increase in Cash Connect® external funding costs, core noninterest expense increased by $3.1 million, or 2% (not annualized). The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.9 million in Associate medical benefits as well as impacts from annual merit increases and other investments in our Associates.

Core noninterest expense increased $17.5 million, or 13%, compared to 2Q 2023. The increase was primarily due to $10.9 million in higher salaries and benefits from annual salary increases and talent additions and $8.9 million from Cash Connect® external funding costs, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees.

Our core efficiency ratio(10) was 59.8% in 2Q 2024, compared to 58.6% in 1Q 2024 and 55.5% in 2Q 2023.

Income Taxes

We recorded a $21.3 million income tax provision in 2Q 2024, compared to $21.2 million in 1Q 2024 and $23.0 million in 2Q 2023.

The effective tax rate was 23.5% in 2Q 2024 compared to 24.4% in 1Q 2024 and 25.1% in 2Q 2023. The decrease in effective tax rate for 2Q 2024 compared to 1Q 2024 was primarily driven by solar tax credit investments entered into during the quarter. The decrease in effective tax rate when compared to 2Q 2023 is due to the benefit from the solar and other tax credit investments and lower state income taxes.

(10) As used in this press release, core noninterest expense and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain pre-tax adjustments and the tax impact of such adjustments. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Capital Management

Capital levels remain strong and are all substantially in excess of the "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2024, with WSFS Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.44%, Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio and Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.07%, and Total Risk-based capital ratio of 14.32%.

WSFS' total stockholders' equity increased $16.1 million, or less than 1% (not annualized), during 2Q 2024. The increase was primarily due to quarterly earnings of $69.3 million and was partially offset by capital returns of $48.7 million to stockholders, comprising $39.7 million from share repurchases and $9.0 million from quarterly dividends, as well as a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) of $6.0 million driven by market-value decreases on investment securities.

WSFS' tangible common equity(11) increased $20.3 million, or less than 1% (not annualized), compared to March 31, 2024, primarily due to the reasons described above and scheduled amortization of intangibles. WSFS' common equity to assets ratio was 12.00% and our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio(11) was 7.56% at June 30, 2024, both essentially flat compared to the prior quarter.

At June 30, 2024, book value per share was $42.01, an increase of $0.84, or 2% (not annualized), from March 31, 2024, and TBV per share was $25.20, an increase of $0.68, or 3% (not annualized), from March 31, 2024.

During 2Q 2024, WSFS repurchased 897,461 shares of common stock for an aggregate of $39.7 million. As of June 30, 2024, WSFS has 3,951,764 shares, or approximately 7% of outstanding shares, remaining to repurchase under its current authorization. For the year, total capital returned to stockholders through share repurchases and quarterly dividends was $78.7 million.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on August 23, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 9, 2024.

(11) As used in this press release, tangible common equity and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude goodwill and intangible assets and the related tax-effected amortization. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release.

Selected Business Segments (included in previous results):

Wealth Management

The Wealth Management segment provides a broad array of planning and advisory services, investment management, trust services, credit and deposit products to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Selected quarterly performance results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net interest income $ 18.4 $ 19.7 $ 21.5 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - 0.3 (0.5 ) Fee revenue 38.2 33.5 32.9 Noninterest expense(12) 28.0 26.4 24.3 Pre-tax income 28.6 26.5 30.5 Performance Metrics Trust fee revenue (Institutional Services and BMT of DE) $ 21.8 $ 17.8 $ 17.5 Private Wealth Management fee revenue 15.5 14.8 14.4 AUM/AUA(13) 84,938 80,464 67,877

Wealth Management pre-tax income increased $2.1 million, or 8% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2024. Fee revenue increased $4.7 million from 1Q 2024, primarily due to account-based fees from new business and increases in assignment and bankruptcy fees in Institutional Services, increased activity in the Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware and seasonal recognition of tax revenue in Private Wealth Management. Net interest income decreased $1.3 million, as average trust deposits were lower by $162.5 million compared to 1Q 2024. Total noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, compared to 1Q 2024 mostly due to our trust system conversion and certain volume-based charges.

Wealth Management pre-tax income decreased $1.9 million compared to 2Q 2023 due to higher expenses and lower net interest income. Fee revenue increased $5.3 million, or 16%, compared to 2Q 2023 due to account growth in Private Wealth Management, which includes market-based appreciation and expansion into the Rehoboth, DE market. Net interest income decreased $3.1 million due to higher funding costs. Total noninterest expense increased $3.7 million driven by salary expense, reflecting the growth in the business including the addition of the Rehoboth office.

Net AUM of $9.0 billion at the end of 2Q 2024 was essentially flat compared to 1Q 2024, and increased $0.9 billion, or 11%, compared to 2Q 2023. AUM balances over the period benefited primarily from positive returns in broader equity markets.

(12) Includes intercompany allocation of expense. (13) Represents Assets Under Management and Assets Under Administration.

Cash Connect®

Cash Connect® is a premier provider of ATM vault cash, smart safe and cash logistics services in the United States, servicing non-bank ATMs and smart safes nationwide and supporting ATMs for WSFS Bank Customers with one of the largest branded ATM networks in our region.

Selected quarterly financial results and metrics are as follows:

(Dollars in millions) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net revenue(14) $ 27.6 $ 24.1 $ 17.0 Noninterest expense(15) 25.6 23.3 16.0 Pre-tax income 2.0 0.8 0.9 Performance Metrics Cash managed $ 1,730 $ 1,992 $ 1,632 Number of serviced non-bank ATMs and smart safes 42,524 46,031 34,325 Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 579 583 679 ROA 1.72 % 0.83 % 0.72 %

Cash Connect® pre-tax income increased $1.2 million to $2.0 million and ROA increased 89bps to 1.72%, compared to 0.83% in 1Q 2024, driven by growth from ATM customers added in 1Q and 2Q 2024 and one Customer moving to higher margin services during the quarter. Net revenue increased $3.5 million from 1Q 2024 driven by the same. Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million due to higher external funding costs associated with the increase in vault bailment units.

Net revenue increased $10.6 million and noninterest expense increased $9.6 million compared to 2Q 2023, primarily driven by an 84% increase in bailment units year over year. This also drove a pre-tax income increase of $1.0 million compared to 2Q 2023. ROA increased 100bps compared to 2Q 2023 due to higher net income and a higher proportion of external funding mix.

During 2Q 2024, Cash Connect® saw improved financial metrics, a net decrease in overall units, and cash managed as a result of the Customer shift mentioned above.

(14) Includes intercompany allocation of income and net interest income. (15) Includes intercompany allocation of expense.

Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review 2Q 2024 results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, July 26, 2024. Interested parties may access the conference call live on our Investor Relations website (https://investors.wsfsbank.com). For those who cannot access the live conference call, a replay will be accessible shortly after the event concludes through our Investor Relations website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and trust company in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of June 30, 2024, WSFS Financial Corporation had $20.7 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $84.9 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 88 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (57), Delaware (39), New Jersey (14), Florida (2), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, projections and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's outlook or expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital levels, liquidity levels, asset quality or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties (which change over time) and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally and in financial markets, particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including difficult and unfavorable conditions and trends related to housing markets, costs of living, unemployment levels, interest rates, supply chain issues, inflation, and economic growth; the impacts related to or resulting from bank failures and other economic and industry volatility, including potential increased regulatory requirements and costs and potential impacts to macroeconomic conditions; changes in market interest rates which may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields and thus reduce margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of the Company's investment securities portfolio, which could impact market confidence in the Company's operations; possible additional loan losses and impairment of the collectability of loans; the Company's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs and complying with government-imposed foreclosure moratoriums;, the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction and land development loans in the Company's loan portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of the Company's operations and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; the Company's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and stimulus programs, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations, and the uncertainty of the short- and long-term impacts of such changes; any impairments of the Company's goodwill or other intangible assets; the success of the Company's growth plans; failure of the financial and/or operational controls of the Company's Cash Connect® and/or Wealth Management segments; the Company's ability to successfully integrate and fully realize the cost savings and other benefits of its acquisitions, manage risks related to business disruption following those acquisitions, and post-acquisition Customer acceptance of the Company's products and services and related Customer disintermediation; negative perceptions or publicity with respect to the Company generally and, in particular, the Company's trust and wealth management business; adverse judgments or other resolution of pending and future legal proceedings, and cost incurred in defending such proceedings; the Company's reliance on third parties for certain important functions, including the operation of its core systems, and any failures by such third parties; system failures or cybersecurity incidents or other breaches of the Company's network security, particularly given remote working arrangements; the Company's ability to recruit and retain key Associates; the effects of weather, including climate change, and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability, armed conflicts, public health crises and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks; the effects of regional or national civil unrest (including any resulting branch or ATM closures or damage); possible changes in the speed of loan prepayments by the Company's Customers and loan origination or sales volumes; possible changes in market valuations and/or the speed of prepayments of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) due to changes in the interest rate environment, and the related acceleration of premium amortization on prepayments in the event that prepayments accelerate; regulatory limits on the Company's ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries and pay dividends to its stockholders; any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, litigation, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above; any compounding effects or unexpected interactions of the risks discussed above; and other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company for any reason, except as specifically required by law. As used in this press release, the terms "WSFS," "the Company," "registrant," "we," "us," and "our" mean WSFS Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis, unless the context indicates otherwise.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 230,815 $ 224,703 $ 207,884 $ 455,518 $ 401,608 Interest on mortgage-backed securities 25,784 25,897 27,130 51,681 54,656 Interest and dividends on investment securities 2,183 2,184 2,182 4,367 4,419 Other interest income 6,455 8,838 4,573 15,293 7,469 265,237 261,622 241,769 526,859 468,152 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 76,693 72,795 50,054 149,488 85,246 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 359 308 1,597 667 4,968 Interest on senior and subordinated debt 2,441 2,449 2,334 4,890 4,907 Interest on trust preferred borrowings 1,750 1,756 1,635 3,506 3,190 Interest on other borrowings 9,545 9,036 4,307 18,581 5,467 90,788 86,344 59,927 177,132 103,778 Net interest income 174,449 175,278 181,842 349,727 364,374 Provision for credit losses 19,814 15,138 15,830 34,952 44,841 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 154,635 160,140 166,012 314,775 319,533 Noninterest income: Credit/debit card and ATM income 23,875 19,669 14,430 43,544 27,791 Investment management and fiduciary revenue 37,606 32,928 32,379 70,534 62,855 Deposit service charges 6,496 6,487 6,277 12,983 12,316 Mortgage banking activities, net 2,217 1,647 1,304 3,864 2,426 Loan and lease fee income 1,706 1,523 1,190 3,229 2,562 Unrealized loss on equity investment, net - - - - (4 ) Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net 2,130 - - 2,130 - Bank-owned life insurance income 793 1,200 760 1,993 2,270 Other income 16,775 12,403 10,531 29,178 19,782 91,598 75,857 66,871 167,455 129,998 Noninterest expense: Salaries, benefits and other compensation 83,249 75,806 72,367 159,055 145,216 Occupancy expense 9,387 9,479 10,132 18,866 20,540 Equipment expense 12,054 10,692 10,810 22,746 20,602 Data processing and operations expense 4,807 3,660 4,771 8,467 9,495 Professional fees 4,781 4,481 6,118 9,262 10,557 Marketing expense 2,020 1,782 2,165 3,802 3,881 FDIC expenses 2,390 3,982 2,863 6,372 5,445 Loan workout and other credit costs (1,278 ) 1,071 536 (207 ) 481 Corporate development expense 158 208 2,796 366 3,536 Restructuring expense - - (26 ) - (787 ) Other operating expenses 38,200 37,911 28,721 76,111 55,332 155,768 149,072 141,253 304,840 274,298 Income before taxes 90,465 86,925 91,630 177,390 175,233 Income tax provision 21,257 21,202 23,035 42,459 43,976 Net income 69,208 65,723 68,595 134,931 131,257 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (65 ) (38 ) (83 ) (103 ) 175 Net income attributable to WSFS $ 69,273 $ 65,761 $ 68,678 $ 135,034 $ 131,082 Diluted earnings per share of common stock: $ 1.16 $ 1.09 $ 1.12 $ 2.24 $ 2.13 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding for fully diluted EPS 59,958,628 60,521,951 61,414,273 60,237,232 61,526,331 See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) - continued

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (a) 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.31 % 1.31 % Return on average equity (a) 11.39 10.68 11.81 11.03 11.51 Return on average tangible common equity (a)(o) 20.08 18.76 21.66 19.42 21.43 Net interest margin (a)(b) 3.85 3.84 4.11 3.85 4.18 Efficiency ratio (c) 58.46 59.28 56.71 58.86 55.37 Noninterest income as a percentage of total net revenue (b) 34.38 30.16 26.85 32.33 26.24 See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

SUMMARY STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 618,446 $ 787,729 $ 723,034 Cash in non-owned ATMs 400,482 186,522 386,176 Investment securities, available-for-sale 3,651,913 3,734,229 3,954,918 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 1,038,854 1,049,807 1,079,768 Other investments 36,204 35,397 40,309 Net loans and leases (e)(f)(l) 13,000,556 12,816,986 12,211,112 Bank owned life insurance 36,090 42,708 101,108 Goodwill and intangibles 996,181 1,000,344 1,004,278 Other assets 965,804 925,526 884,988 Total assets $ 20,744,530 $ 20,579,248 $ 20,385,691 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,782,920 $ 4,652,875 $ 5,462,461 Interest-bearing deposits 11,508,161 11,534,329 10,798,060 Total customer deposits 16,291,081 16,187,204 16,260,521 Brokered deposits - - 167,435 Total deposits 16,291,081 16,187,204 16,427,956 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,306 - - Other borrowings 1,119,949 1,124,958 899,493 Other liabilities 832,837 801,464 750,858 Total liabilities 18,266,173 18,113,626 18,078,307 Stockholders' equity of WSFS 2,489,580 2,473,481 2,314,659 Noncontrolling interest (11,223 ) (7,859 ) (7,275 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,478,357 2,465,622 2,307,384 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,744,530 $ 20,579,248 $ 20,385,691 Capital Ratios: Equity to asset ratio 12.00 % 12.02 % 11.35 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (o) 7.56 7.52 6.76 Common equity Tier 1 capital (required: 4.5%; well capitalized: 6.5%) (g) 13.07 14.00 13.68 Tier 1 leverage (required: 4.00%; well-capitalized: 5.00%) (g) 10.44 11.14 10.83 Tier 1 risk-based capital (required: 6.00%; well-capitalized: 8.00%) (g) 13.07 14.00 13.68 Total risk-based capital (required: 8.00%; well-capitalized: 10.00%) (g) 14.32 15.25 14.85 Asset Quality Indicators: Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans (t) $ 64,034 $ 65,948 $ 33,003 Assets acquired through foreclosure 1,342 1,210 527 Total nonperforming assets $ 65,376 $ 67,158 $ 33,530 Past due loans (h) $ 9,798 $ 11,362 $ 13,571 Troubled loans (u) 133,080 119,243 51,129 Allowance for credit losses 198,260 192,637 171,877 Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.16 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases (q) 1.51 1.48 1.39 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans 310 292 521 Ratio of quarterly net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.44 0.27 0.43 Ratio of year-to-date net charge-offs to average gross loans (a)(e)(i)(n) 0.35 0.27 0.41 See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield/

Rate

(a)(b) Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans: (e) (j) Commercial loans and leases (p) $ 5,115,017 $ 91,001 7.17 % $ 5,047,482 $ 88,530 7.06 % $ 5,051,292 $ 86,073 6.85 % Commercial real estate loans (s) 4,968,847 88,852 7.19 4,887,483 86,724 7.14 4,484,162 78,018 6.98 Residential mortgage 892,139 10,995 4.93 874,703 10,579 4.84 804,390 9,384 4.67 Consumer loans 2,088,180 39,019 7.52 2,041,390 38,228 7.53 1,907,294 33,508 7.05 Loans held for sale 42,010 948 9.08 34,907 642 7.40 45,766 901 7.90 Total loans and leases 13,106,193 230,815 7.09 12,885,965 224,703 7.02 12,292,904 207,884 6.79 Mortgage-backed securities (d) 4,335,831 25,784 2.38 4,476,032 25,897 2.31 4,766,207 27,130 2.28 Investment securities (d) 361,093 2,183 2.70 365,375 2,184 2.65 370,530 2,182 2.62 Other interest-earning assets 469,120 6,455 5.53 643,749 8,838 5.52 345,791 4,573 5.30 Total interest-earning assets $ 18,272,237 $ 265,237 5.85 % $ 18,371,121 $ 261,622 5.74 % $ 17,775,432 $ 241,769 5.46 % Allowance for credit losses (195,557 ) (188,762 ) (170,968 ) Cash and due from banks 308,226 273,286 255,590 Cash in non-owned ATMs 339,430 243,941 387,889 Bank owned life insurance 41,067 42,791 101,031 Other noninterest-earning assets 2,020,925 1,953,037 1,872,610 Total assets $ 20,786,328 $ 20,695,414 $ 20,221,584 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,807,761 $ 8,107 1.16 % $ 2,834,273 $ 7,366 1.05 % $ 3,039,257 $ 6,525 0.86 % Savings 1,553,044 1,774 0.46 1,588,224 1,580 0.40 1,873,572 1,342 0.29 Money market 5,172,682 46,390 3.61 5,186,402 45,433 3.52 4,137,867 27,898 2.70 Customer time deposits 1,937,265 20,422 4.24 1,835,424 18,238 4.00 1,578,615 10,597 2.69 Total interest-bearing customer deposits 11,470,752 76,693 2.69 11,444,323 72,617 2.55 10,629,311 46,362 1.75 Brokered deposits - - - 18,410 178 3.89 307,515 3,692 4.82 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,470,752 76,693 2.69 11,462,733 72,795 2.55 10,936,826 50,054 1.84 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 25,742 359 5.61 21,429 308 5.78 123,297 1,597 5.20 Trust preferred borrowings 90,704 1,750 7.76 90,655 1,756 7.79 90,511 1,635 7.25 Senior and subordinated debt 218,478 2,441 4.47 218,420 2,449 4.48 218,247 2,334 4.28 Other borrowed funds 816,919 9,545 4.70 781,854 9,036 4.65 390,576 4,307 4.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 12,622,595 $ 90,788 2.89 % $ 12,575,091 $ 86,344 2.76 % $ 11,759,457 $ 59,927 2.04 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,835,912 4,828,865 5,458,676 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 891,273 822,834 674,300 Stockholders' equity of WSFS 2,446,371 2,476,453 2,332,147 Noncontrolling interest (9,823 ) (7,829 ) (2,996 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 20,786,328 $ 20,695,414 $ 20,221,584 Excess of interest-earning assets over interest-bearing liabilities $ 5,649,642 $ 5,796,030 $ 6,015,975 Net interest and dividend income $ 174,449 $ 175,278 $ 181,842 Interest rate spread 2.96 % 2.98 % 3.42 % Net interest margin 3.85 % 3.84 % 4.11 % See "Notes"

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Six months ended Stock Information: June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Market price of common stock: High $47.55 $47.71 $40.54 $47.71 $51.77 Low 41.33 40.20 29.59 40.20 29.59 Close 47.00 45.14 37.72 47.00 37.72 Book value per share of common stock 42.01 41.17 37.89 Tangible common book value (TBV) per share of common stock (o) 25.20 24.52 21.45 Number of shares of common stock outstanding (000s) 59,261 60,084 61,093 Other Financial Data: One-year repricing gap to total assets (k) (0.30)% 0.19% 2.50% Weighted average duration of the MBS portfolio 5.7 years 5.8 years 5.8 years Unrealized losses on securities available for sale, net of taxes $(549,039) $(539,939) $(550,890) Number of Associates (FTEs) (m) 2,279 2,241 2,219 Number of offices (branches, LPO's, operations centers, etc.) 114 114 114 Number of WSFS owned and branded ATMs 579 583 679

Notes: (a) Annualized. (b) Computed on a fully tax-equivalent basis. (c) Noninterest expense divided by (tax-equivalent) net interest income and noninterest income. (d) Includes securities held-to-maturity (at amortized cost) and securities available-for-sale (at fair value). (e) Net of unearned income. (f) Net of allowance for credit losses. (g) Represents capital ratios of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB and subsidiaries. Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. (h) Accruing loans which are contractually past due 90 days or more as to principal or interest. Balance includes student loans, which are U.S. government guaranteed with little risk of credit loss. (i) Excludes loans held for sale. (j) Nonperforming loans are included in average balance computations. (k) The difference between projected amounts of interest-sensitive assets and interest-sensitive liabilities repricing within one year divided by total assets, based on a current interest rate scenario. (l) Includes loans held for sale and reverse mortgages. (m) Includes seasonal Associates, when applicable. (n) Excludes reverse mortgage loans. (o) The Company uses non-GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. For a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the press release. (p) Includes commercial & industrial loans and commercial small business leases. (q) Represents amortized cost basis for loans and leases. (r) Includes provision for credit losses, loan workout expenses, OREO expenses and other credit costs. (s) Includes commercial mortgage and commercial construction loans. (t) Includes nonaccruing troubled loans. (u) Represents loans modified in the form of principal forgiveness, interest rate reduction, an other-than-insignificant payment delay, or a term extension to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (o): Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 174,449 $ 175,278 $ 181,842 $ 349,727 $ 364,374 Core net interest income (non-GAAP) 174,449 175,278 181,842 349,727 364,374 Noninterest income (GAAP) 91,598 75,857 66,871 167,455 129,998 Plus: Unrealized loss on equity investments, net - - - - (4 ) Less: Realized gain on sale of equity investment, net 2,130 - - 2,130 - Less/(plus): Visa derivative valuation adjustment 3,434 (605 ) (552 ) 2,829 (1,105 ) Core fee revenue (non-GAAP) $ 86,034 $ 76,462 $ 67,423 $ 162,496 $ 131,107 Core net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 260,483 $ 251,740 $ 249,265 $ 512,223 $ 495,481 Core net revenue (non-GAAP)(tax-equivalent) $ 260,900 $ 252,084 $ 249,633 $ 512,984 $ 496,492 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 155,768 $ 149,072 $ 141,253 $ 304,840 $ 274,298 (Plus)/less: FDIC special assessment (383 ) 1,263 - 880 - Less: Corporate development expense 158 208 2,796 366 3,536 Plus: Restructuring expense - - (26 ) - (787 ) Core noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 155,993 $ 147,601 $ 138,483 $ 303,594 $ 271,549 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.8 % 58.6 % 55.5 % 59.2 % 54.7 % Core fee revenue ratio (non-GAAP) (b) 33.0 % 30.3 % 27.0 % 31.7 % 26.4 % End of period June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 Total assets (GAAP) $ 20,744,530 $ 20,579,248 $ 20,385,691 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 996,181 1,000,344 1,004,278 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,748,349 $ 19,578,904 $ 19,381,413 Total stockholders' equity of WSFS (GAAP) $ 2,489,580 $ 2,473,481 $ 2,314,659 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 996,181 1,000,344 1,004,278 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,493,399 $ 1,473,137 $ 1,310,381 Tangible common book value (TBV) per share: Book value per share (GAAP) $ 42.01 $ 41.17 $ 37.89 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) 25.20 24.52 21.45 Tangible common equity to tangible assets: Equity to asset ratio (GAAP) 12.00 % 12.02 % 11.35 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 7.56 7.52 6.76

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 69,273 $ 65,761 $ 68,678 $ 135,034 $ 131,082 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, FDIC special assessment, and corporate development and restructuring expense (5,789 ) 2,076 3,322 (3,713 ) 3,858 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 1,273 (507 ) (798 ) 776 (976 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to WSFS $ 64,757 $ 67,330 $ 71,202 $ 132,097 $ 133,964 GAAP return on average assets (ROA) 1.34 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.31 % 1.31 % Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, FDIC special assessment, and corporate development and restructuring expense (0.11 ) 0.04 0.07 (0.04 ) 0.04 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.02 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Core ROA (non-GAAP) 1.25 % 1.31 % 1.41 % 1.28 % 1.34 % Earnings per share (diluted) (GAAP) $ 1.16 $ 1.09 $ 1.12 $ 2.24 $ 2.13 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, FDIC special assessment, and corporate development and restructuring expense (0.10 ) 0.03 0.05 (0.06 ) 0.06 (Plus)/less: Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments 0.02 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Core earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.08 $ 1.11 $ 1.16 $ 2.19 $ 2.18 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: GAAP net income attributable to WSFS $ 69,273 $ 65,761 $ 68,678 $ 135,034 $ 131,082 Plus: Tax effected amortization of intangible assets 3,007 2,973 2,884 5,980 5,764 Net tangible income (non-GAAP) $ 72,280 $ 68,734 $ 71,562 $ 141,014 $ 136,846 Average stockholders' equity of WSFS $ 2,446,371 $ 2,476,453 $ 2,332,147 $ 2,461,412 $ 2,296,403 Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets 998,939 1,003,167 1,006,972 1,001,053 1,008,798 Net average tangible common equity $ 1,447,432 $ 1,473,286 $ 1,325,175 $ 1,460,359 $ 1,287,605 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 20.08 % 18.76 % 21.66 % 19.42 % 21.43 %

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - continued (o): Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Calculation of PPNR: Net income (GAAP) $ 69,208 $ 65,723 $ 68,595 $ 134,931 $ 131,257 Plus: Income tax provision 21,257 21,202 23,035 42,459 43,976 Plus: Provision for credit losses 19,814 15,138 15,830 34,952 44,841 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 110,279 $ 102,063 $ 107,460 $ 212,342 $ 220,074 Plus/(less): Pre-tax adjustments: Realized/unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments, net, Visa derivative valuation adjustment, FDIC special assessment, and corporate development and restructuring expense (5,789 ) 2,076 3,322 (3,713 ) 3,858 Core PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 104,490 $ 104,139 $ 110,782 $ 208,629 $ 223,932 Calculation of core PPNR to average assets: Core PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 104,490 $ 104,139 $ 110,782 $ 208,629 $ 223,932 Total average assets 20,786,328 20,695,414 20,221,584 20,740,871 20,112,616 Core PPNR to average assets 2.02 % 2.02 % 2.20 % 2.02 % 2.25 %

