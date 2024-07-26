SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2024, reporting net income after taxes of $5.2 million.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Second quarter net income after taxes was $5.2 million compared with $4.9 million for the previous quarter ending March 31, 2024.

The Bank's on balance sheet liquidity (cash and equivalents, deposits held in other institutions, and unpledged available-for-sale securities) remains strong at $715.1 million or 21.6% of total assets as of June 30, 2024. In addition, the Bank has available borrowing capacity of $1.03 billion or 31.2% of total assets.

Loan balances have remained relatively constant since prior quarter, growing by $1.6 million from March 31, 2024. Since June 30, 2023, loan balances have increased by $52.1 million or 3.4%.

Loan quality remains strong, nonaccrual loans totaled $4.0 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses, which is based on estimating credit losses for the life of the loans in the portfolio, totaled $40.8 million, or 2.55% of total loans.

The Bank remains well-capitalized, and all regulatory capital ratios were well above minimum requirements with a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.11% on June 30, 2024.

INCOME STATEMENT:

Second quarter 2024 net income after taxes was $5.2 million compared with a net loss of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $4.9 million for the previous quarter ending March 31, 2024. On a year to date basis, net income for 2024 through June was $10.1 million compared to $7.1 million for the same period of 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, the Bank booked a one-time after-tax expenditure of $9.1 million in connection with voluntary, full and final termination of the Exchange Bank Pension Plan.

The Bank's net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $20.3 million, a $2.5 million or 10.9% decrease from the three months ended June 30, 2023. Quarterly interest income increased from the prior quarter ended March 31, 2024 by $0.6 million which was offset by interest expense increases of $0.5 million.

On a year to date basis, net interest income through June 30, 2024 was $40.6 million compared to $47.6 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in net interest income is predominantly due to the increase in interest expense related to deposits and borrowings. Total funding costs have increased by $12.2 million year over year. Year to date, total funding costs are made up of interest paid to depositors of $15.3 million and $5.3 million paid for borrowings to the Federal Reserve Bank using the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). Through June 30, 2024, the Bank's annualized cost of deposits was 1.10%, while the cost of total funding was 1.37%. The increased interest costs were partially offset by positive trends in interest income. Interest income on assets increased compared to the first half of 2023 by $5.3 million, or 9.40%. Interest and fees earned on loans increased $4.5 million to $44.2 million due to increased volume and repricing of variable rate loans. The Bank's net interest margin through the first half of 2024 is 2.61% compared to 3.06% in the first half of 2023. The Bank anticipates the cost of funds to remain elevated and the net interest margin will continue to decrease in the near term.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.7 million. This is a small decrease from the same period of 2023 of $66 thousand and consistent with the prior quarter. On a year to date basis, total non-interest income for 2024 was $11.4 million through June 30, 2024 compared to $11.8 million for the same period of 2023.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter 2024 was $19.2 million, consistent with the same period of 2023 and with the prior quarter. On a year to date basis, total non-interest expense for 2024 was $38.8 million through June 30, 2024 compared to $37.3 million for the same period of 2023.

BALANCE SHEET:

Total assets were $3.31 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $11.5 million from June 30, 2023.

The market value of the investment portfolio was $1.43 billion as of June 30, 2024, down $89.9 million from one year prior and down $32.4 million from the prior quarter ending March 31, 2024. The change in investments from the first quarter of 2024 is related primarily to normal paydowns and attrition in the portfolio. Based on current rate conditions, the Bank estimates investment portfolio cashflow of approximately $105 million through the rest of 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Bank estimates that the portfolio has an average life of approximately 4.4 years and an average effective duration of approximately 3.8 years. The Bank continues to maintain our entire portfolio as available for sale, providing full transparency and management flexibility. The Bank's portfolio has unrealized losses that are a direct result of market interest rates and not a result of credit quality related factors.

Gross loans at the end of the second quarter were $1.60 billion, representing a $52.1 million increase from June 30, 2023 and an increase of $1.6 million from March 31, 2024. The Bank's largest loan types are commercial real estate loans, making up 40.1% of the portfolio, followed by 29.3% in residential loans and 11.1% in multifamily loans. Of the commercial real estate total, approximately 19% or $121.0 million is considered owner occupied and the remaining 81% or $520.6 million are non-owner occupied. The portfolio is well diversified between industries with no significant concentrations, including no material concentration in office space.

As mentioned previously, loan quality remains strong; nonaccrual loans totaled $4.0 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $2.9 million or 0.18% of gross loans as of June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses, which is based on estimating credit losses for the life of the loans in the portfolio, totaled $40.8 million, or 2.55% of total loans. Although the portfolio has grown, the Bank did not book provision expense as there is sufficient allowance for credit losses.

Total deposits as of June 30, 2024 were $2.78 billion, a decrease of $60.0 million, or 2.11%, since June 30, 2023. In the second quarter 2024, deposits have decreased $33.3 million or 1.2% since March 31, 2024. The Bank continues to experience elevated competition for deposits in our market. This coupled with the rate environment has led the Bank to make strategic decisions to maintain core deposit relationships. The industry has also seen consumers use more of their liquid funds instead of borrowing, due to the elevated interest rates.

Non-interest-bearing deposits made up 32.6% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, compared to 36.5% as of June 30, 2023. We estimate approximately 76.6% of all deposits were fully insured by the FDIC as of June 30, 2024. The Bank's combined on-balance sheet liquidity and contingent liquidity equate to 2.97 times the amount of the estimated uninsured deposits.

The Bank had borrowings of $225.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $207.0 million as of June 30, 2023 and unchanged from the prior quarter.

The Bank's regulatory capital ratios remain well in excess of the minimums to be considered "well capitalized." As of June 30, 2024, the Bank reported a total risk-based capital ratio of 19.11% and a leverage ratio of 10.89%. The Bank's US GAAP or book equity was $257.1 million as of June 30, 2024 increasing by $37.1 million, or 16.9% since June 30, 2023. The increase is due to net income and changes in the unrealized losses on available for sale securities. The unrealized losses net of tax as of June 30, 2024 were $115.5 million compared to $138.3 million on June 30, 2023.

The Bank does not view the temporary nature of the book unrealized losses to be a significant risk to its long-term capital position. The unrealized losses reduce the Bank's accumulated other comprehensive income, which the Bank has opted to exclude from its common equity tier 1 capital. Therefore, the Bank's regulatory capital is not impacted by the changes in the market value of the investment securities in the Bank's investment portfolio. The Bank's regulatory capital, as defined by the FDIC, was $398.9 million as of June 30, 2024.

50.44% of the Bank's cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College. In the first half of 2024, dividends to the Doyle Trust totaled approximately $2.2 million.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings, or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors-many of which are beyond the Company's control-could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake efforts to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward-looking statements are made.

EXCHANGE BANK and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 and 2023 (In Thousands) Change % Change ASSETS 2024 2023 24/23 24/23 Cash and due from banks $ 34,423 $ 35,536 $ (1,113 ) -3.13 % Federal Reserve Bank 58,698 17,578 41,120 233.93 % Total Cash and cash equivalents 93,121 53,114 40,007 75.32 % Investments Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions - 1,000 (1,000 ) -100.00 % Securities available for sale 1,426,975 1,516,839 (89,864 ) -5.92 % FHLB Stock 15,000 15,000 - 0.00 % Loans and leases Real estate 1,257,864 1,184,431 73,433 6.20 % Consumer 149,317 141,246 8,071 5.71 % Commercial 192,619 222,014 (29,395 ) -13.24 % 1,599,800 1,547,691 52,109 3.37 % Less allowance for credit losses (40,832 ) (43,038 ) 2,206 -5.13 % Net loans and leases 1,558,968 1,504,653 54,315 3.61 % Bank premises and equipment 17,647 17,444 203 1.16 % Other assets 196,951 212,090 (15,139 ) -7.14 % Total Assets $ 3,308,662 $ 3,320,140 $ (11,478 ) -0.35 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-Interest Bearing Demand $ 905,738 $ 1,036,086 $ (130,348 ) -12.58 % Interest Bearing Transaction 437,444 511,155 (73,711 ) -14.42 % Money market 535,317 399,340 135,977 34.05 % Savings 484,810 602,358 (117,548 ) -19.51 % Time 412,652 286,981 125,671 43.79 % Total Deposits 2,775,961 2,835,920 (59,959 ) -2.11 % Borrowings 225,000 207,000 18,000 8.70 % Other liabilities 50,618 57,202 (6,584 ) -11.51 % Total liabilities 3,051,579 3,100,122 (48,543 ) -1.57 % Stockholders' equity 257,083 220,018 37,065 16.85 % Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 3,308,662 $ 3,320,140 $ (11,478 ) -0.35 %

EXCHANGE BANK and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Period Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Change % Change 2024 2023 2024 2023 24/23 24/23 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 22,325 $ 20,389 $ 44,168 $ 39,663 $ 4,505 11.36 % Interest on investments securities 8,624 8,214 17,123 16,362 761 4.65 % Total interest income 30,949 28,603 61,291 56,025 5,266 9.40 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 7,927 3,405 15,318 4,895 10,423 212.93 % Other interest expense 2,676 2,373 5,324 3,559 1,765 49.59 % Total interest expense 10,603 5,778 20,642 8,454 12,188 144.17 % Net interest income 20,346 22,825 40,649 47,571 (6,922 ) -14.55 % Provision (reversal of) for credit losses - - - - - 0.00 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 20,346 22,825 40,649 47,571 (6,922 ) -14.55 % Non-interest income 5,721 5,787 11,428 11,812 (384 ) -3.25 % Non interest expense Salary and benefit costs 10,833 10,584 21,540 20,429 1,111 5.44 % Other expenses 8,319 8,597 17,210 16,874 336 1.99 % Total non-interest expense 19,152 19,181 38,750 37,303 1,447 3.88 % Income before income taxes 6,915 9,431 13,327 22,080 (8,753 ) -39.64 % Provision for income taxes 1,686 2,516 3,226 5,948 (2,722 ) -45.77 % Extraordinary Item - 9,051 - 9,051 (9,051 ) -100.00 % Net income $ 5,229 $ (2,136 ) $ 10,101 $ 7,081 $ 3,020 42.65 % Basic earnings per common share $ 3.05 $ (1.25 ) $ 5.89 $ 4.13 $ 1.76 42.65 % Dividends per share $ 1.30 $ 1.30 $ 2.60 $ 2.60 $ - 0.00 %

Earnings per share is computed by dividing net income, by the weighted averaged number of shares outstanding during the year. Total average shares outstanding for both 2024 and 2023 was 1,714,344

