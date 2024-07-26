Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Second quarter 2024

0 per cent organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)

Net sales decreased by -1 per cent to 1,353.4 MEUR (1,366.0)

Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,353.4 MEUR (1,365.0)

Adjusted gross margin of 67.3 per cent (65.6)

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) increased by 1 per cent to 399.5 MEUR (394.1)

Adjusted operating margin amounted to 29.5 per cent (28.9)

Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 10.8 Euro cent (10.8)

Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to 9.6 Euro cent (9.4)

Operating cash flow before non-recurring items increased to 248.5 MEUR (212.5)

Cash conversion amounted to 85 per cent (84)

Recurring revenue increased by 8 per cent to 560.7 MEUR (520.3)

For further information, please contact:

Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]

Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations and Business Analyst, +46 8 601 26 26, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 26 July 2024.

