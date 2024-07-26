Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
BRANDNEUE Gold-Entdeckung: OMEGA stößt auf HOCHGRAD-Gold! 18,98 m @ 6,22 g/t Gold! TA-Preis "STARKER-KAUF"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: TRAT0N | ISIN: DE000TRAT0N7 | Ticker-Symbol: 8TRA
Xetra
26.07.24
12:13 Uhr
29,500 Euro
+0,750
+2,61 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
TRATON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRATON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,40029,50012:29
29,40029,50012:15
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 08:14 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scania interim report January-June 2024

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong financial performance in the second quarter, with significant growth in sales and earnings.

  • Scania Group net sales grew by 9 percent to SEK 55.4 billion (51.0)
  • Adjusted operating income reached SEK 8.0 billion (7.0) and adjusted operating margin was 14.5 percent (13.6)
  • Vehicle deliveries increased by 8 percent to 25,802 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) amounted to 62 units (71)
  • Cash flow amounted to a negative SEK 1.3 billion (6.2) in Vehicles and Services
  • Revenue from the service business increased by 3 percent adjusted for currency effects
  • Order intake decreased by 3 percent to 19,234 vehicles, whereof Zero Emission Vehicles amounted to 141 units (54)

Scania continued its strong financial performance in the second quarter, driven by increased vehicle sales and a growing service business. Vehicle deliveries increased by 8 percent, reducing the order backlog to more normal levels.

"With higher delivery volumes and a favourable product and price mix, we once again achieved a record operating income for a single quarter", Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania comments on the quarter.

Scania's vehicle order intake saw a slight decline of 3 percent in the second quarter.

"In Europe, the truck market has returned to more normalised demand levels. While the replacement need remains, high interest rates cause customers to be more cautious with their purchases. In Latin America, the strong development in Brazil is continuing" says Levin.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Bratthall
Corporate Public and Media Relations manager
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scania/r/scania-interim-report-january-june-2024,c4018658

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/scania/i/scania-interim-report,c3321655

scania-interim-report

https://mb.cision.com/Public/209/4018658/88db5bfc46316655.pdf

Scania Interim report Q2 2024

SOURCE Scania

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.