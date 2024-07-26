Oxford Instruments Plc - Annual General Meeting 2024 Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26
26 July 2024
Oxford Instruments plc
Annual General Meeting 2024 Results
The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 25 July 2024 at 11am.
All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).
The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Total votes cast (excluding withheld)
% of issued share capital voted
Votes withheld
1. To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements
47,399,464
100.00
25
0.00
47,399,489
81.82
96,703
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
46,643,409
98.21
849,741
1.79
47,493,150
81.98
3,042
3. To declare a final dividend
47,495,865
100.00
225
0.00
47,496,090
81.98
102
4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company
45,803,032
96.44
1,691,842
3.56
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
5. To elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company
47,493,675
100.00
1,199
0.00
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
6. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a director of the Company
47,489,935
99.99
4,939
0.01
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
7. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company
46,129,577
97.12
1,365,493
2.88
47,495,070
81.98
1,622
8. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a director of the Company
46,196,957
97.27
1,297,957
2.73
47,494,914
81.98
1,778
9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company
46,197,261
97.27
1,297,613
2.73
47,494,874
81.98
1,818
10. To elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company
46,430,704
98.13
886,588
1.87
47,317,292
81.67
179,400
11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company
47,495,144
100.00
523
0.00
47,495,667
81.98
1,025
12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration
47,495,974
100.00
134
0.00
47,496,108
81.98
584
13. To authorise political donations and expenditure
47,135,050
99.24
360,562
0.76
47,495,612
81.98
1,080
14. To authorise the Board to allot shares
46,096,520
97.05
1,398,811
2.95
47,495,331
81.98
1,361
15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *
46,185,476
97.24
1,309,947
2.76
47,495,423
81.98
1,269
16. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights *
45,017,877
94.78
2,477,346
5.22
47,495,223
81.98
1,469
17. To authorise the purchase of own shares *
47,309,584
99.61
183,815
0.39
47,493,399
81.98
3,293
18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *
47,115,543
99.20
381,024
0.80
47,496,567
81.98
125
* Indicates a special resolution.
For all resolutions, as at close of business on 23 July 2024, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,934,037 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.
Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.
LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
Sarah.harvey@oxinst.com