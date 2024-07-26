Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
26.07.24
08:05 Uhr
27,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,71 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.07.2024 11:06 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

26 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 25 July 2024 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Total votes cast (excluding withheld)

% of issued share capital voted

Votes withheld

1. To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements

47,399,464

100.00

25

0.00

47,399,489

81.82

96,703

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

46,643,409

98.21

849,741

1.79

47,493,150

81.98

3,042

3. To declare a final dividend

47,495,865

100.00

225

0.00

47,496,090

81.98

102

4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company

45,803,032

96.44

1,691,842

3.56

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

5. To elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company

47,493,675

100.00

1,199

0.00

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

6. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a director of the Company

47,489,935

99.99

4,939

0.01

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

7. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company

46,129,577

97.12

1,365,493

2.88

47,495,070

81.98

1,622

8. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a director of the Company

46,196,957

97.27

1,297,957

2.73

47,494,914

81.98

1,778

9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company

46,197,261

97.27

1,297,613

2.73

47,494,874

81.98

1,818

10. To elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company

46,430,704

98.13

886,588

1.87

47,317,292

81.67

179,400

11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company

47,495,144

100.00

523

0.00

47,495,667

81.98

1,025

12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration

47,495,974

100.00

134

0.00

47,496,108

81.98

584

13. To authorise political donations and expenditure

47,135,050

99.24

360,562

0.76

47,495,612

81.98

1,080

14. To authorise the Board to allot shares

46,096,520

97.05

1,398,811

2.95

47,495,331

81.98

1,361

15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights *

46,185,476

97.24

1,309,947

2.76

47,495,423

81.98

1,269

16. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights *

45,017,877

94.78

2,477,346

5.22

47,495,223

81.98

1,469

17. To authorise the purchase of own shares *

47,309,584

99.61

183,815

0.39

47,493,399

81.98

3,293

18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice *

47,115,543

99.20

381,024

0.80

47,496,567

81.98

125

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 23 July 2024, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,934,037 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

Sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


