Oxford Instruments Plc - Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

26 July 2024

Oxford Instruments plc

Annual General Meeting 2024 Results

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company") was held at Ashurst LLP, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 25 July 2024 at 11am.

All resolutions were voted upon by a poll and the resolutions proposed at the AGM were all passed by shareholders with the necessary majorities. The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website (oxinst.com).

The number of votes for and against each of the resolutions put before the AGM and the number of votes withheld were as set out in the table below.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Total votes cast (excluding withheld) % of issued share capital voted Votes withheld 1. To receive the 2024 Annual Report and Financial Statements 47,399,464 100.00 25 0.00 47,399,489 81.82 96,703 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 46,643,409 98.21 849,741 1.79 47,493,150 81.98 3,042 3. To declare a final dividend 47,495,865 100.00 225 0.00 47,496,090 81.98 102 4. To re-elect Neil Carson as a director of the Company 45,803,032 96.44 1,691,842 3.56 47,494,874 81.98 1,818 5. To elect Richard Tyson as a director of the Company 47,493,675 100.00 1,199 0.00 47,494,874 81.98 1,818 6. To re-elect Gavin Hill as a director of the Company 47,489,935 99.99 4,939 0.01 47,494,874 81.98 1,818 7. To re-elect Alison Wood as a director of the Company 46,129,577 97.12 1,365,493 2.88 47,495,070 81.98 1,622 8. To re-elect Mary Waldner as a director of the Company 46,196,957 97.27 1,297,957 2.73 47,494,914 81.98 1,778 9. To re-elect Nigel Sheinwald as a director of the Company 46,197,261 97.27 1,297,613 2.73 47,494,874 81.98 1,818 10. To elect Hannah Nichols as a director of the Company 46,430,704 98.13 886,588 1.87 47,317,292 81.67 179,400 11. To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor of the Company 47,495,144 100.00 523 0.00 47,495,667 81.98 1,025 12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the auditor's remuneration 47,495,974 100.00 134 0.00 47,496,108 81.98 584 13. To authorise political donations and expenditure 47,135,050 99.24 360,562 0.76 47,495,612 81.98 1,080 14. To authorise the Board to allot shares 46,096,520 97.05 1,398,811 2.95 47,495,331 81.98 1,361 15. To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights * 46,185,476 97.24 1,309,947 2.76 47,495,423 81.98 1,269 16. To authorise the additional disapplication of pre-emption rights * 45,017,877 94.78 2,477,346 5.22 47,495,223 81.98 1,469 17. To authorise the purchase of own shares * 47,309,584 99.61 183,815 0.39 47,493,399 81.98 3,293 18. To authorise the calling of a general meeting of the Company on not less than 14 days' notice * 47,115,543 99.20 381,024 0.80 47,496,567 81.98 125

* Indicates a special resolution.

For all resolutions, as at close of business on 23 July 2024, being the time at which shareholders who wanted to attend, speak and vote at the meeting were required to have their details entered in the register of members, the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 57,934,037 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company did not hold any shares in treasury. Ordinary shareholders have one vote for each ordinary share held.

Please note a "vote withheld" is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes "for" or "against" a resolution. Votes "for" and "against" are expressed as a percentage of votes received, rounded to two decimal places. Votes "for" include those at the Chairman's discretion.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of all the resolutions passed have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and in due course will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

This notification is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3R.

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

Sarah.harvey@oxinst.com