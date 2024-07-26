

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence improved slightly in July ahead of Olympic Games, survey results from the statistical office INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 91 in July from revised 90 in June. The index remained below its long-term average.



The score was forecast to rise to 90 from June's initially estimated value of 89.



Households' view about their past and future personal financial situation improved in July. The past financial situation index rose to -22 from -24 and the expected financial situation indicator improved to -10 from -13.



The indicator measuring major purchase intentions held steady at -32 in July.



Households' opinion on their future ability to save strengthened in July, with the indicator rising to 9 from 7. The index related to their current ability to save was stable at 18.



The proportion of households believing it is a good idea to save decreased again, the survey showed.



Households' opinion on future standard of living remained unchanged in July. The index stood at -50. The indicator concerning past standard of living slightly improved to -72.



Fears about unemployment increased in July with the corresponding balance climbing three points.



The proportion of households who think that prices will accelerate over the next twelve months and over the past twelve months decreased in July.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX